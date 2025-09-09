Projio Launches Annual $2,500 'Future Of Architecture' Scholarship To Support Tech-Forward Design Students

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Applications due November 14, 2025, for Projio's $2,500 architecture scholarship

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Projio is proud to announce the launch of its annual $2,500 Future of Architecture Scholarship , created to empower the next generation of architectural visionaries who blend aesthetics, usability, and innovation.This scholarship invites U.S.-based undergraduate and graduate students majoring in architecture or closely related fields, such as urban planning, interior design, or environmental design, to submit essays exploring the theme of“Storytelling Through Digital Presence.”Scholarship Details:Award Amount: $2,500Eligibility: Open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a U.S.-based college or university with a major in architecture or a related field.Essay Topic: Storytelling Through Digital Presence – Applicants will create a visual and written strategy for presenting one of their projects on a website, considering layout, micro-interactions, and SEO to convey design intent and user benefits.Essay Requirements:500-800 words, typed, double-spaced in a Word documentProvide visual aids in a Canva presentationSubmission: Email entries to ... with the subject line“Architecture Scholarship Essay Submission.”Deadline: Nov. 14, 2025Winner Announcement: First week of December 2025 via email and Projio's social media channels.The award will be issued as a check payable to the winner's accredited college or university and may be used for any educational expenses. For complete details and application instructions, visit our website or contact ....About ProjioAt Projio, we live at the nexus of architecture, design, and technology. From data-driven websites to strategic online marketing, we help architectural and design firms create digital experiences that are intuitive, accessible, and visually compelling - never sacrificing aesthetics for usability. Projio, by Omnizant, is a digital marketing agency for architects and building professionals based in Port Washington, New York. Learn more at projio .

