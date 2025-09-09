Projio Launches Annual $2,500 'Future Of Architecture' Scholarship To Support Tech-Forward Design Students
This scholarship invites U.S.-based undergraduate and graduate students majoring in architecture or closely related fields, such as urban planning, interior design, or environmental design, to submit essays exploring the theme of“Storytelling Through Digital Presence.”
Scholarship Details:
Award Amount: $2,500
Eligibility: Open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a U.S.-based college or university with a major in architecture or a related field.
Essay Topic: Storytelling Through Digital Presence – Applicants will create a visual and written strategy for presenting one of their projects on a website, considering layout, micro-interactions, and SEO to convey design intent and user benefits.
Essay Requirements:
500-800 words, typed, double-spaced in a Word document
Provide visual aids in a Canva presentation
Submission: Email entries to ... with the subject line“Architecture Scholarship Essay Submission.”
Deadline: Nov. 14, 2025
Winner Announcement: First week of December 2025 via email and Projio's social media channels.
The award will be issued as a check payable to the winner's accredited college or university and may be used for any educational expenses. For complete details and application instructions, visit our website or contact ....
About Projio
At Projio, we live at the nexus of architecture, design, and technology. From data-driven websites to strategic online marketing, we help architectural and design firms create digital experiences that are intuitive, accessible, and visually compelling - never sacrificing aesthetics for usability. Projio, by Omnizant, is a digital marketing agency for architects and building professionals based in Port Washington, New York. Learn more at projio .
Tiana Guzman
Omnizant LLC - Projio
...
