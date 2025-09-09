Teva's Emrusolmin Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation For Treatment Of Multiple System Atrophy



Teva received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emrusolmin (TEV-56286), an investigational treatment for Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in Phase 2 development.

New therapeutic options for people living with MSA, a rare and devastating neurodegenerative disorder, are urgently needed as there are no treatments available that impact disease progression. Emrusolmin is a small molecule that targets the alpha synuclein protein, which is believed to be pivotally involved in the pathogenesis of MSA. The U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to emrusolmin for MSA in 2022.



PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for Teva's investigational therapy emrusolmin (TEV-56286) for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Emrusolmin is part of a strategic collaboration with MODAG GmbH, a privately held German biotech company, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial to assess its efficacy and safety. The U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to emrusolmin for MSA in 2022.

“Multiple System Atrophy is a devastating and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder with no cure,” said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva.“The promising potential of emrusolmin is a testament to what we are building at Teva – a pipeline that truly meets patients' needs and strategic partnerships that drive innovation.”

Fast Track Designation is a U.S. FDA process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs with the potential to treat serious conditions and address urgent unmet medical needs.

"We are pleased to announce this next step in our collaboration with Teva, an organization that has longstanding expertise in the development of neuroscience therapeutics,” said Dr. Matthias, CEO of MODAG.“This Fast Track Designation further underscores the potential of our therapeutic candidate to help patients living with MSA.”

Building on a legacy of innovation in neuroscience, Teva is committed to bringing treatments forward to address significant unmet needs of people with neurological conditions. MSA steadily worsens over time, leading to severe motor and autonomic dysfunction. Today, there are no curative treatments for MSA, and management of the disease is primarily focused on symptom relief.

About Emrusolmin (TEV-56286)

Emrusolmin (TEV-56286) is an investigational therapy being developed for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) that targets pathological alpha-synuclein oligomers. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial to assess its efficacy and safety in people living with MSA.

About Multiple System Atrophy (MSA)

MSA is a rare neurodegenerative disorder classified clinically as "atypical parkinsonism" and belongs to the group of synucleinopathies. MSA is characterized histopathologically by abnormal deposits of the α-synuclein protein, mainly in oligodendroglial cells (glial cytoplasmic inclusions) and also in certain nerve cells. Typically, there is a dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system, i.e., disturbances of bladder function, erectile function, intestinal mobility, or the regulation of blood pressure in combination with a movement disorder. The movement disorder often presents with either Parkinson-like symptoms or a disturbance of cerebellar function, such as ataxia, gait and speech problems. In the US, EU, and Japan, MSA affects about 40,000 people (prevalence of 4 per 100,000), with about 6,000 new cases diagnosed each year (incidence of 0.6 per 100,000). Post-diagnosis life expectancy is about 7-10 years. Due to the relatively small number of affected patients and lack of effective therapy, MSA qualifies for orphan status, allowing a shorter development path. This unmet medical need for MSA disease modification is the driver to develop new therapies that could potentially impact the lives of patients.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit

About MODAG

MODAG, a privately held German biotech company, is focused on the research and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases. MODAG's innovative approach offers a unique combination of early diagnosis and targeted disease-modifying therapies for severe neurological disorders. MODAG's collaborations with the top-tier US and European research institutions, combined with its founders and management team's interdisciplinary research and development expertise, provide ideal conditions for accelerated implementation of clinical applications. Built upon an extensive portfolio of patented active compounds, MODAG is developing a new oligomer modulator for MSA, PD and other synucleinopathies such as Alzheimer's disease, intending to deliver novel, first-in-class drugs with the potential to halt disease progression. For more information, see .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

