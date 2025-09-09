Accelerating Access To Public Market Value - A Letter To Our Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC:ECGI )

Dear Shareholders, Partners, and Friends,

When I first stepped into the role of CEO back in May , ECGI Holdings held two foundational assets: Pacific Saddlery , a premium equestrian apparel and equipment brand in a $17.5 billion global market, and Vintner's Caldera Ranch , a five acre vineyard and short term rental property in Lake County, California, participating in the $121 billion hospitality and vacation rental sector. These were strong lifestyle assets with brand potential, but they were only the beginning.

In that same month, we formally launched Uplist Ventures , ECGI's strategic initiative focused on sourcing early stage innovation with long term public market potential. Uplist Ventures was designed to give ECGI a front row seat to the shifting dynamics of venture backed startups, particularly those in AI, healthcare, blockchain, and vertical software, where market demand remains strong but venture funding has grown more selective.

Rather than replicate the traditional venture capital model, our approach is different. We are using venture capital not as an endgame, but as a sourcing and diligence engine. We invest early with the explicit goal of identifying startups that can eventually be acquired, rolled up, or incubated into ECGI's broader public market strategy. This structure allows us to discover promising companies earlier, align incentives with founders, and create value through scalable public pathways.

In just a few months, we have made high conviction investments in:



AuraChat , a multilingual AI platform that delivers real time sales and customer support automation in more than 50 languages

TrueToForm , an AI powered 3D body scanning software that helps fashion brands reduce returns and improve fit accuracy in ecommerce Payday Fantasy , a next generation fantasy sports marketplace built for the peak of NFL and college football season

These startups are not only gaining traction in their markets, they are helping us build a strategic lens into sectors we believe offer significant long term upside. Each investment also opens the door to something more - whether it is a potential larger investment , acquisition, a future uplisting candidate, or part of a larger category roll up. In this way, our early stage portfolio is both a testing ground and a launchpad for bigger outcomes.

We also strengthened our sourcing position and credibility by joining TCA Venture Group , one of the most respected angel investment networks in the country. TCA has invested over $280 million into 545 companies, with more than $2.1 billion in follow on funding and 17 public exits. As an affiliate member, we now have access to an institutional grade deal pipeline and a network of experienced early stage investors. This milestone not only enhances our visibility, but reinforces our role as a serious participant in the innovation to public market ecosystem.

We believe these early investments are helping us build a strong foundation for much larger opportunities ahead . By forming deep relationships at the pre seed, seed, and Series A stages, we are gaining early access to companies with long term potential. This foundation allows us to support and shape their growth while identifying the most strategic moments to pursue acquisition, roll up, or incubation opportunities. Our goal is to position ECGI as a launch platform-one that delivers exponential value to shareholders while giving high performing startups an accelerated and credible path to access public market value.

Our strategy remains focused. We are building ECGI into a platform that not only holds assets, but builds public ready companies . We combine operational brands with innovation driven investments, creating an ecosystem where early stage startups can grow faster and shareholders can benefit from nonlinear upside.

Thank you for your continued belief in our mission. We began with strong roots. Today, we are accelerating access to public market value and positioning ECGI for the next wave of transformative growth.

Sincerely,

Simon Yu

Chief Executive Officer

ECGI Holdings Inc.

About ECGI dba Uplist Ventures

ECGI Holdings, Inc., through its Uplist Ventures initiative, is a diversified holding company blending elements of venture capital and private equity. Focused on early-stage startups, ECGI is a member of Tech Coast Angels (TCA), one of the largest and most respected angel investment networks in the U.S., strengthening its access to high-quality deal flow and co-investment opportunities.

ECGI's Current Investments:

AuraChat is an AI-driven conversational platform designed to transform how businesses interact with customers through advanced natural language processing and automation, a $460 billion market.

Payday Fantasy , a fantasy sports marketplace built for turning fantasy sports into a fun, shared experience instead of a solo game in the $89.9 billion global fantasy sports market.

TrueToForm is an AI-powered 3D body scanning software that helps fashion brands reduce returns and improve fit accuracy in e-commerce, a $8.2 billion market.

Pacific Saddlery is a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market.

Vintner's Caldera Ranch is a five-acre vineyard serving as a short-term rental property, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market.

For additional information, please contact us at ... .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

