Viapath Technologies Partners With Parks Insurance To Support Reintegration Of Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ViaPath Technologies is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Parks Insurance, aimed at providing comprehensive insurance coverage for formerly incarcerated individuals and their families, as well as those in pre-trial status and on probation or parole in the community. This collaborative effort aims to facilitate the successful reintegration of returning citizens by ensuring they have access to essential services, including health and dental care.

Through ViaPath 's innovative technology, including tablets located within correctional facilities, participants in the Giving Insurance for Transition (G.I.F.T. ) program will have access to essential resources that help them navigate their insurance options. In collaboration with facility personnel, incarcerated individuals can learn about various Parks Insurance plans, access their insurance cards, and connect with healthcare providers as they prepare for transition back into society.

“At ViaPath Technologies, we are dedicated to leveraging technology to support incarcerated individuals in their educational and reintegration journeys,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies.“Our partnership with Parks Insurance enhances our mission by providing previously unavailable access to healthcare solutions, which is crucial for those reintegrating into the community.”

With a current reach of over 1,000,000 eligible Americans, the partnership will help ensure that those who have served their time receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives.

“Reintegration into society can be challenging, and access to health insurance is essential for individuals to thrive after incarceration,” stated Aaron Parks, President at Parks Insurance.“By working together with ViaPath Technologies, we are committed to ensuring that formerly incarcerated individuals receive the comprehensive care they need to succeed.”

The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that as many as 95 percent of individuals in state correctional facilities are released upon completion of their sentence. Yet, more than two-thirds may be re-arrested within three years due to a lack of resources and support. By combining educational opportunities and essential health services, ViaPath Technologies and Parks Insurance are working to change the statistics and support a smoother, more successful reentry for returning citizens.

The G.I.F.T. program, accessible through ViaPath's tablets, is an integral part of this initiative. It equips incarcerated individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to secure healthcare and navigate the complex insurance landscape upon their release.

