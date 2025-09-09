World-Class Talent Takes Center Stage At The 2025 Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta

Grand Tasting Talent

The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta returns later this month showcasing an extraordinary lineup of culinary and wine talent.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- World-Class Talent Takes Center Stage at the 2025 Santa Fe Wine & Chile FiestaSanta Fe, NM (September 9, 2025) – The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta returns later this month showcasing an extraordinary lineup of culinary and wine talent that makes this annual celebration one of the most anticipated events in the Southwest.From acclaimed chefs to world-renowned sommeliers and winemakers, this year's Fiesta, Sept. 24 – 28, offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to learn, taste, and celebrate alongside the very best. Tickets are now available at santafewineandchile.“The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta has always been about celebrating excellence, and this year's lineup is truly extraordinary,” said Mary Hallahan, Fiesta Executive Director.“From world-renowned voices like Eric Asimov and Tim Duncan to acclaimed chefs and sommeliers such as Meg Bickford, June Rodil, and Tim Gaiser, plus the incredible local talent making their mark here in Santa Fe, we're proud to showcase a gathering of talent that rivals any festival in the country. Guests are in for an unforgettable week of food, wine, and inspiration.”A Stellar Lineup of National and Local Talent.Eric Asimov – New York Times chief wine critic returns for his second year at the Fiesta and will host Chardonnay: A Tour Around the World with Eric Asimov on Thursday, Sept. 25. He will guide guests through the nuances and versatility of one of the world's most beloved varietals..Tim Duncan – Family proprietor of the legendary Silver Oak Cellars, Tim has been a Santa Fe Wine & Chile favorite for more than a decade. He will share his expertise at the Poured with Purpose Seminar on Friday, Sept. 26, exploring the beauty and power of large format wines and Silver Oak's storied wines. Silver Oak was named Winery of the Year by the Fiesta in 2015..Ti Martin and Meg Bickford – From the iconic Commander's Palace in New Orleans, Martin, co-proprietor, and Bickford, executive chef, will bring the flavors and flair of New Orleans to Santa Fe. Bickford is presenting a Cooking Demo + Tasting on Wednesday, Sept. 24 and is part of the all-star lineup of chefs at the Live Auction & Culinary Classic on Thursday, Sept. 25..June Rodil, MS – One of the most celebrated sommeliers in the country, co-founder of Goodnight Hospitality in Houston, and recipient of numerous accolades, Rodil joins the Fiesta for two events on Wednesday, Sept. 24 -- the Guest Chef Luncheon and Sommelier Throwdown and will join winemaker Evan Martin for In Terroir We Trust – Comparing the Great 'Crus' of Burgundy and Oregon.Additional local talent featured at this year's Fiesta include:.Gregory Joseph – Newly arrived Executive Chef at the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, Joseph makes his Fiesta debut as the featured chef at the lively Bubbles & Boots Brunch on Sunday, Sept. 28, pairing with CHANDON, the Fiesta's Sparkling Winery of the Year..Mounir Loqmane – Originally from Morocco and now Executive Chef at Loretto, Loqmane brings bold flavors and international flair to Santa Fe. He will be featured at both the Fiesta's Grand Tasting on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Rosé All Day on Sunday, Sept. 28..Tim Gaiser, MS – A globally recognized Master Sommelier and educator-and the only Master Sommelier based in New Mexico-Gaiser has been a cornerstone of the Fiesta for years, advancing its mission of wine education through his expertise and mentorship.The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, now in its 34th year, is more than just a festival-it's a showcase of the best in food and wine culture, where legends share the stage with rising stars and local chefs stand shoulder-to-shoulder with international talent. With seminars, tastings, cooking demos, and unforgettable dining experiences, attendees can expect a week filled with flavor, discovery, and celebration.The Fiesta draws thousands of guests to the city each September and pairs more than 90 world-class wineries, 70-plus restaurants and Santa Fe's top chefs to honor the community's deep ties to both the culinary and visual arts.Fiesta and talent images available here.####About Santa Fe Wine and Chile FestFounded in 1991, the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to honor, educate and highlight Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination. We salute and toast our Southwest roots through unforgettable food and wine experiences. The annual five-day Fiesta showcases more than 90 world-class wineries, 70-plus restaurants and Santa Fe's top chefs and supports the community with industry advancement training and children's education in culinary programming. For more information, visit santafewineandchile .

