Ageagle Aerial Systems Announces Initial Global Shipments Of Rededge-PTM Green Sensors

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announces the first shipments of its new RedEdge-PTM Green camera to Helsel (South Korea), Dynamic Control Model (Taiwan), and Vyom Drones (India). The cameras were manufactured and shipped from AgEagle's facility in Wichita, Kansas.

The RedEdge-P Green delivers high-resolution, data-rich imaging in a cost-effective, modular platform designed to support advanced deep learning applications. By capturing unique spectral bands, the sensor empowers agronomists, ecologists, and researchers with actionable insights across the crop growth cycle-enhancing decision-making in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, and scientific research.

AgEagle Aerial CEO Bill Irby commented,“The delivery of our first RedEdge-P Green sensors to global partners in Asia represents a meaningful step forward in AgEagle's growth strategy. This milestone not only validates market demand for our next-generation imaging technologies, but also underscores our ability to deliver innovative solutions that expand our international footprint, drive adoption across multiple industries, and strengthen the foundation for long-term shareholder value creation.”

End users will leverage the RedEdge-P Green's advanced capabilities to improve yield, quality, and storage life through smarter harvesting decisions. The sensor's unique ability to measure carotenoid, flavonoid, and chlorophyll levels provides a deeper understanding of crop health and environmental conditions during critical growth and harvest periods.

Agriculture : Optimize interventions early and late in the crop cycle, reduce input costs, and enable smart harvesting techniques using indices such as the Plant Senescence Reflectance Index (PSRI).

Research : Utilize narrow spectral bands for advanced studies and machine learning applications, supporting innovation in crop health and environmental science. Environmental Management : Monitor ecosystem health and invasive species across diverse biomes and seasonal conditions.



For more information about the RedEdge-P Green and AgEagle's full suite of UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is a global leader in drone technology, providing full-stack solutions including drones, sensors, and software for industries such as agriculture, public safety, and civil engineering. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, AgEagle is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable unmanned aerial systems worldwide. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Investor Relations

Email: ...