Hyperion Defi Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments To Accelerate Defi Strategy

Board Expansion and Continued Strategic Advisory Designed to Drive Growth and Execution

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the“Company”), today announced a series of strategic leadership updates designed to strengthen governance and accelerate its decentralized finance (“DeFi”) strategy.

Mr. Michael Rowe has notified the Company of his intent to resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Pending the effectiveness of Mr. Rowe's resignation, Hyunsu Jung, who is currently the Company's Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Board, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jung will be supported by the new Chief Financial Officer, the addition of seasoned blockchain executive Happy Walters to the Company's Board of Directors, and the continued involvement of the Company's strategic advisor, Max Fiege. Collectively, these developments fortify the Company's leadership depth at a pivotal stage of growth and innovation.

Hyperion DeFi expects to formally announce its new Chief Financial Officer later this month. The incoming CFO brings significant experience in capital markets and asset-backed finance and will be tasked with leading the development of innovative financial products designed to bridge public markets to decentralized finance. This addition will further reinforce the Company's financial leadership and positioning for continued operational execution.

The Company also appointed Happy Walters to its Board of Directors. Mr. Walters brings over 25 years of experience across multiple industries, including quantum computing, blockchain, telehealth, sports and entertainment. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Horizon Capital and has built a career on his conviction that blockchain and other frontier technology will be central to next-generation infrastructure. As an early investor and strategic supporter of platforms such as Hedera Hashgraph and Axelar Networks, Mr. Walters has consistently demonstrated a long-term commitment to scaling decentralized systems.

“We are pleased to welcome Happy to our Board of Directors at this important stage in our growth,” said Hyunsu Jung, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion DeFi.“We expect that his extensive network, strategic perspective, and track record of successful value creation across leading publicly traded companies will be of material benefit to our shareholders as we continue to pioneer strategies in the DeFi space.”

Mr. Walters added,“I was an early believer that blockchain will underpin the infrastructure of the future, and Hyperliquid embodies that promise. I've witnessed its ability firsthand to reshape how global markets can access financial services with deep liquidity, security, and scale. I am excited to take an active role with Hyperion DeFi at this major inflection point and support the implementation of its unique strategies, especially the deployment of new markets built on Hyperliquid”.

In addition, Max Fiege will continue as strategic advisor to the Company, supporting leadership's efforts to further integrate Hyperion DeFi into the HyperEVM. Mr. Fiege has played an active role in establishing the Company's validator operations and institutional liquid staking initiatives, with a focus on accessing credit on-chain and compounding unique yield-generation opportunities.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a layer one blockchain (L1) optimized from the ground up for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that, like Ethereum, supports permissionless decentralized financial applications.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE in particular provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. Circulating HYPE is autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain itself with the trading fees generated on the network's order books. As of September 2025, more than 30 million HYPE has been sequestered by this mechanism, and the token has become the 16th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of Hyperliquid's native token, HYPE. The Company is focused on providing its shareholders with simplified access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from a gradually compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device (UFD) that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the estimated market opportunities for our platform technology, the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, and the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular, the risks of our cryptocurrency strategy as detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 27, 2025.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

