Hydrafacial Launches Inaugural Hydrafacial Advisory Councils & Ambassador Network To Fuel Next-Era Innovation And Growth

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand HydrafacialTM, today announces the launch of the Hydrafacial Advisory Councils and Ambassador Network – a prestigious collective of plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic practitioners, and estheticians selected for their expertise and influence in the aesthetic industry.

The formation of the Hydrafacial Advisory Councils and Ambassador Network reinforces Hydrafacial's long-standing commitment to its provider community, ensuring the brand's innovation pipeline, education programs, and clinical research remain grounded in real-world insights and excellence in care.

“Providers have always been at the heart of Hydrafacial,” says BeautyHealth Chief Executive Officer Marla Beck.“Our Advisory Councils formalize that commitment by giving plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic practitioners, and estheticians a true seat at the table to guide our innovation, education, and the clinical rigor behind every Hydrafacial treatment.”

The Hydrafacial Advisory Councils will provide practical, clinical insights to help guide innovation and treatment protocols, identify emerging trends and unmet client needs, and advance clinical research. They will also play a key role in education and peer-to-peer learning initiatives, while helping to shape Hydrafacial's brand voice to build trust, credibility, and long-term loyalty. Members of the Hydrafacial Ambassador Network will also champion the brand across digital channels, creating authentic content that engages professionals and clients alike.

“Our mission is to be the best in the world at enabling providers to deliver healthy, glowing skin-and that starts with listening,” says Hydrafacial Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Caulkins.“This is more than a recognition of expertise; it's a strategic platform to ensure our growth is guided by the professionals shaping the future of skin health.”

The founding cohorts include a diverse and accomplished group of professionals recognized not only for their clinical excellence, but for their commitment to education, mentorship, and impact within the aesthetic industry. Each council is guided by an esteemed Chair, who fosters dialogue and ensures discussions reflect the most relevant issues shaping the industry today.

The Councils are among several initiatives Hydrafacial has in place to champion and partner with aesthetic industry professionals. Through its best-in-class Hydrafacial Experience (HFX) Training Programs, more than 60,000 providers across the globe have honed their skills and grown their businesses. Hydrafacial is also a supporter of the Women's Dermatologic Society and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, vendor affiliate of American Med Spa Association, and offers a bi-annual Hydrafacial Glow Getter Scholarship program for licensed and aspiring estheticians in partnership with Beauty Changes Lives. Together, these programs underscore Hydrafacial's ongoing investment in provider-led innovation, education, and support.

To learn more about the Hydrafacial Advisory Councils and Ambassador Network, visit .

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a medtech meets beauty company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: HydrafacialTM in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylusTM in microneedling, and KeraviveTM in scalp health. Together, with our powerful global community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at and learn more at beautyhealth or LinkedIn .

