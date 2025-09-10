Shubham Tiwari

PhD Student in Civil Engineering, University of Waikato

I earned my Bachelor of Technology degree in Civil Engineering in 2019, followed by a Master of Technology in Structural Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar in 2022. During my master's, I completed a joint internship between IIT Bhubaneswar and the University of Auckland (UoA) in 2021. Currently, I am pursuing a PhD in Civil Engineering at the University of Waikato under the supervision of Prof. James Lim and Dr. Kris Roy. My research focuses on the behavior and performance of metal roof claddings under extreme wind events such as cyclones.

2022 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Master of Technology in Structural Engineering

