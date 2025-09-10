Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shubham Tiwari

2025-09-10 01:54:45
MENAFN- The Conversation
  • PhD Student in Civil Engineering, University of Waikato
I earned my Bachelor of Technology degree in Civil Engineering in 2019, followed by a Master of Technology in Structural Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar in 2022. During my master's, I completed a joint internship between IIT Bhubaneswar and the University of Auckland (UoA) in 2021. Currently, I am pursuing a PhD in Civil Engineering at the University of Waikato under the supervision of Prof. James Lim and Dr. Kris Roy. My research focuses on the behavior and performance of metal roof claddings under extreme wind events such as cyclones.

  • –present PhD Scholar in Civil Engineering, University of Waikato
  • 2022 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Master of Technology in Structural Engineering

MENAFN09092025000199003603ID1110034661

