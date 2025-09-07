More Than 80 Buildings Damaged In Zaporizhzhia By Russian Attack
“The number of damaged buildings has increased from over 40 to over 80. Among them are 22 high-rise buildings and 60 private houses, one of which is partially destroyed, and another 28 have damaged roofs,” Kharchenko said.Read also: In Zaporizhia , number of victims rose to four, one person was rescued from under rubble
She noted that 123 specialists and 29 pieces of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack.
As reported by Ukrinform, three people wounded in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia remain in hospitals, their condition is assessed as moderate.
