Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
More Than 80 Buildings Damaged In Zaporizhzhia By Russian Attack

More Than 80 Buildings Damaged In Zaporizhzhia By Russian Attack


2025-09-07 03:09:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, according to Ukrinform.



“The number of damaged buildings has increased from over 40 to over 80. Among them are 22 high-rise buildings and 60 private houses, one of which is partially destroyed, and another 28 have damaged roofs,” Kharchenko said.

Read also: In Zaporizhia , number of victims rose to four, one person was rescued from under rubble

She noted that 123 specialists and 29 pieces of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people wounded in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia remain in hospitals, their condition is assessed as moderate.

MENAFN07092025000193011044ID1110028282

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search