Jordan Slashes Illiteracy Rate To Under 5%, Showcasing A Model For Digital Age

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – In an age dominated by technology and rapid digital transformation, Jordan stands out as an inspiring success story in the field of literacy. The kingdom will join the world on Monday in celebrating International Literacy Day (ILD) under the theme "Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era."From an illiteracy rate of 88% in the past to less than 5% today, Jordan has transformed from facing a major challenge into becoming a model for promoting reading and writing as essential tools for building the future.This achievement was not the product of coincidence, but the result of continuous efforts that began after the amended Jordanian Constitution of 1952, when the late King Hussein bin Talal launched an ambitious vision to establish adult education centers within military units. These centers are now spread across every village and city, providing education for illiterate citizens aged 15 and above.In 1953, the Ministry of Education opened night classes for literacy and adult education. In 1955, Article 23 of the Education Law explicitly stated: "The Ministry of Public Education shall seek to establish popular schools whose purpose is to educate adults who did not have the opportunity to study or were unable to continue in primary schools. For this purpose, the ministry shall permit the use of government school buildings during their free hours."In 1965, responsibility for literacy programs was assigned to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour. In 1968, the state restored supervision of literacy programs to the Ministry of Education, which introduced a new Adult Education and Literacy Bylaw under Regulation No. 43 of 1971.The Education Law No. 16 of 1964 had already confirmed in paragraph (3) of Article (5) the establishment of adult education centers and the dissemination of general culture across the country. Later, Regulation No. 24 of 1980 allowed the use of school buildings, required teachers to take on literacy classes, and set the study period in the centres at 16 months for the beginner level equivalent to grade four, and 16 months for the advanced level. The regulation also required five study days per week, two hours per day. In 2005, Regulation No. 81 for the Adult Education and Literacy Program was issued, one of its main provisions being the increase of allowances for staff working in the centres. This was followed by the issuance of the Instructions for Adult Education and Literacy Centres No. 2 of 2006.Legislation had also been enacted mandating compulsory and free education for six years in 1952. In 1964, the compulsory period was extended to nine years. Following the first National Conference for Educational Development held in Amman in 1987, a new education structure was adopted for the 1989/90 academic year, making education compulsory for ten years.This path continued under His Majesty King Abdullah II, who made education a national priority. His Majesty has consistently called for addressing illiteracy because of its negative social and economic consequences, as well as the obstacles it poses to sustainable development. Royal directives have always urged dealing with this problem through a studied and programmed plan, by closing off the main source that feeds illiteracy students dropping out of school before acquiring basic skills in reading, writing and arithmetic. In this way, Jordan has become a model for the world in transforming challenges into opportunities.On this international day, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) revealed that 739 million adults aged 15 and above lack basic literacy skills, two-thirds of them women, according to the International Institute for Statistics 2025. It said 251 million children around the world fail to acquire basic reading and writing skills.UNESCO said that while literacy is considered fundamental to digital skills and inclusive digital transformation, literacy itself has become part of the phenomenon of digitisation that has redefined what it means to be educated in today's world. Artificial intelligence, it added, enables reading and writing and also shapes how literacy education programmes and policies are designed, managed and monitored.According to figures published on the website of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2025, the number of internet users worldwide increased from 1 billion in 2005 to 5.5 billion in 2024.Indicators from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRS)'s statistical report for the first quarter of 2025 show that the number of mobile subscriptions rose to 8.03 million, compared with 7.79 million in the first quarter of 2024, a growth of 3%. Internet subscriptions increased to 818,500, compared with 799,000 in the first quarter of 2024, a growth of 2.5%.Education Ministry spokesman Mahmoud Hayasat confirmed that the illiteracy rate among Jordanians fell to less than 5% in 2024, according to the Department of Statistics.He explained that the educational programme is directed at individuals aged 15 and above, both male and female, who may enrol in the centres and benefit from the services provided. In the 2024/25 academic year, there were about 174 centres with 2,060 learners enrolled.He said the ministry, through the Directorate of Education, is working on preparing strategic plans to provide educational opportunities that meet the needs of various social groups, with a focus on adult literacy. These efforts include cooperation with local education directorates to identify needs and open centres in areas where at least 10 learners are available.Hayasat added that the ministry provides stationery and programme records free of charge to participants, in addition to covering the salaries of teachers working in these centers.On the educational materials, he said the ministry has prepared a special curriculum for the program covering grades one through six, along with teaching cards for use by teachers in the centres.On the use of technology in education, he noted that computer studies are optional and subject to the learner's choice, stressing that classes are held in person only.He said the ministry annually trains and qualifies new teachers working in the centres, strengthening their skills in dealing with adults and applying modern teaching strategies. These efforts, he added, come within the framework of the ministry's strategy to promote continuous education and literacy, contributing to community development and enabling individuals to achieve their educational and professional ambitions.The Ministry of Education has addressed illiteracy in two ways. The first is the preventive approach, which provides free and compulsory basic education to all individuals of school age. The ministry began enforcing six years of compulsory education in 1952. In 1964, the Education Law extended compulsory and free schooling to nine years. In 1987, after the first educational development conference, compulsory education was extended to ten years, covering all age groups from six to 16. In this way, the Jordanian education system cut off the main source feeding illiteracy and gradually reduced it, while opening channels between formal and non-formal education.The second approach is remedial. It consists of two stages: the beginner stage, lasting 16 months or two school years, after which the graduate receives a certificate equivalent to grade four; and the advanced stage, lasting 16 months or two school years, after which the graduate receives a certificate equivalent to grade six.Educational expert Yusra Al-Ali Amoush, professor of educational administration at Balqa Applied University, said digital literacy does not stop at being able to use a computer or smartphone. It also encompasses a set of skills and knowledge enabling individuals to access information, critically assess its credibility, create and share digital content, and communicate and collaborate effectively through digital platforms.Amoush said digital literacy plays a central role in economic empowerment by opening new opportunities for remote work and entrepreneurship and increasing employability in a labour market that increasingly depends on digital skills.It also contributes to social inclusion by reducing the digital divide between generations and social groups, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital transformation, she added.Amoush said digital literacy provides access to limitless educational resources through platforms and online courses, enhancing self-learning and developing cognitive skills. She stressed the importance of digital literacy in strengthening active citizenship by enabling individuals to interact with e-government services and participate more effectively in community life and public debates.She added that adopting modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data supports innovation and sustainable development, creating a society able to keep pace with rapid digital changes. She underlined that this issue is a national priority, seen as a key pillar for economic and social development. Jordan, she said, is pursuing this goal through a mix of ambitious national strategies, educational reform and the provision of e-government services, aiming to build an inclusive and empowered digital society.Educational consultant Faisal Al-Tayeh said that despite the great progress made by human societies in recent decades, illiteracy remains a major global challenge, with millions of people lacking basic reading and writing skills. This deprivation not only affects individuals but also hinders entire societies by slowing economic growth, increasing poverty and deepening social inequality.He added that in Jordan, figures from the Department of Statistics show that the illiteracy rate fell to about 5% in 2023 from 11% in 2000, a significant national achievement. He pointed to the role of the Education Ministry, which continues its efforts to eradicate illiteracy by opening centers in different governorates of the kingdom. These centres offer free programmes targeting groups that did not have the chance to attend school, alongside new programmes focusing on digital literacy to meet the requirements of the era.He said the ministry considers illiteracy a truly national issue, with programmes open to all age groups, giving special attention to women in rural areas where illiteracy rates are higher.International Literacy Day has been observed annually on Sept. 8 since 1967, to remind policymakers, specialists and the public of the importance of literacy in building more sustainable, just, peaceful and literate societies.