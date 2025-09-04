China's WWII Commemoration Rekindles Cross-Strait History Battle

MENAFN - Asia Times) World War II casts a very long shadow in East Asia. Eighty years after ending with Japan's surrender to Allied forces on Sept. 2, 1945, the conflict continues to stir debate over the past, in the context of today's geopolitical tensions.

China's high-profile military parade commemorating the conclusion of what Beijing calls the“War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression” is a case in point.

In the run-up to the Sept. 3, 2025, event, the Chinese Communist Party was criticized in Tokyo for stoking anti-Japanese sentiment and in the US for downplaying America's role while playing up Russia's .

But as an expert on Taiwan-China relations , I'm interested in the battle over the narrative between Taipei and Beijing. During World War II, China's communists and nationalists became uneasy internal allies, putting their civil war on pause to unite against Japan. Afterward, the communists prevailed and the nationalists fled to Taiwan, where they set up their own government – one the mainland has never recognized. Months of bickering over the commemorations shine a light on how both sides view their respective roles in defeating Japan – and what the show of military force by Beijing signals today.

To whom did Japan surrender?

A peculiarity of the current commemorations is that Japan did not actually surrender to Communist China, or technically to China at all. On Sept. 9, 1945, a week after agreeing to the terms laid out by the Allied forces, Japan, at a ceremony in Nanjing, formally surrendered to China's National Revolutionary Army – the military wing of the nationalist Kuomintang led by Chiang Kai-shek.

And this gets to the heart of why many in Taiwan – where the nationalists fled at the conclusion of China's civil war in 1949 – are unhappy with Beijing's projection of Communist China as the victors against Japan.

By the time that war in East Asia took hold, in 1937, China was a decade into its own civil war between the nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek and Mao Zedong's communists.

The nationalists and communists fell into an uneasy truce with the creation of the second united front in 1937. But the role of both sides in fighting the Japanese has long been the source of disagreement.

The nationalist army bore the brunt of conventional warfare. But it was criticized for being disorganized and too dependent on men forced into service. Those soldiers were often ill-trained and underfed.