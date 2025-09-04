Israeli Occupation Denounces Hamas' Readiness For Comprehensive Deal - Media
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation media outlets announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denounced Hamas' readiness for a comprehensive deal in the Gaza Strip.
It mentioned that Netanyahu's office considered Hamas' deal a "new game."
On Wednesday, Hamas stated that it was waiting for the response to the proposal presented by mediators on August 18, which Hamas and the Palestinian factions had agreed to.
At the same time, it reiterated its readiness to go to a comprehensive deal in which it would release the occupation prisoners held by the resistance in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.
The statement stressed that this approval comes within an agreement to end the war on the Gaza Strip, withdraw all occupation forces from the entire Strip, open crossings to allow the entry of aid, and begin the reconstruction process.
Hamas reiterated its agreement to form an independent national administration of technocrats to manage all affairs of the Gaza Strip and assume its responsibilities immediately in all areas.
Hamas' announcement came after statements by US President Donald Trump calling on Hamas to hand over the 20 Israeli prisoners, saying that things would change quickly.
Since October 7, 2023, up to 63,746 people have been killed and 161,245 wounded by the Israeli occupation aggression. (end)
nq
It mentioned that Netanyahu's office considered Hamas' deal a "new game."
On Wednesday, Hamas stated that it was waiting for the response to the proposal presented by mediators on August 18, which Hamas and the Palestinian factions had agreed to.
At the same time, it reiterated its readiness to go to a comprehensive deal in which it would release the occupation prisoners held by the resistance in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.
The statement stressed that this approval comes within an agreement to end the war on the Gaza Strip, withdraw all occupation forces from the entire Strip, open crossings to allow the entry of aid, and begin the reconstruction process.
Hamas reiterated its agreement to form an independent national administration of technocrats to manage all affairs of the Gaza Strip and assume its responsibilities immediately in all areas.
Hamas' announcement came after statements by US President Donald Trump calling on Hamas to hand over the 20 Israeli prisoners, saying that things would change quickly.
Since October 7, 2023, up to 63,746 people have been killed and 161,245 wounded by the Israeli occupation aggression. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment