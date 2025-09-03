BOBA EMPIRE To Showcase Innovative Foodservice Solutions At ANUGA 2025

BOBA EMPIRE is Taiwan leading and International-Awarding Manufacturer

hotdog, pickled recipes, popping boba

Savory Popping Boba, Instant Cup Drinks, and Tea Syrups Lead the Way in Cross-Industry Innovation

- BOBA EMPIRE CMOTAICHUNG CITY , TAIWAN, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BOBA EMPIRE , a leading Taiwanese manufacturer with over 20 years of export expertise, will present three groundbreaking product solutions at ANUGA 2025 , the world's largest food and beverage trade fair. From October 4 to October 8, 2025, visitors can discover these innovations at Hall 7.1, Booth G051 in Cologne, Germany.Product Highlights:1. Savory Popping Boba (Vegan) – A world-first concept of“sauce with texture,” available in pickle, spicy, and tomato flavors. Perfect for pasta, hot dogs, tacos, and even vegan sushi, bringing a playful burst of flavor to global cuisines.2. EZ MIX ( Instant Cup Drinks) – A one-person business solution. With recipes fully pre-formulated, operators only need to add water and ice to serve pearl milk tea, nata de coco fruit tea, or popping boba mocktails-no training required.3. Tea Syrups – Concentrated tea-based syrups designed to save labor and reduce costs. Simply add water and ice to create authentic tea beverages quickly and efficiently.“At BOBA EMPIRE, innovation means expanding the possibilities of bubble tea culture into foodservice and retail applications worldwide,” said a BOBA EMPIRE spokesperson.“Our goal is to provide practical, creative, and sustainable solutions that empower businesses of every size.”About BOBA EMPIREBOBA EMPIRE (Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd.) specializes in full-service bubble tea solutions, offering raw materials, formulations, equipment, and brand licensing. The company's products have earned global recognition, including the iTQI Crystal Award, Great Taste Award, Monde Selection, SIAL Innovation, and A.A. Taste Awards. With ESG values and sustainability at its core, BOBA EMPIRE is a trusted global partner for innovative beverage and food solutions.Exhibition Date: October 4–8, 2025Venue: Koelnmesse, Cologne, GermanyBooth: Hall 7.1, G051

JEN HENG

Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd

+886 4 2569 4889

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Other

BOBA EMPIRE Celebrates a Thrilling Five Days at ANUGA 2023 in Cologne!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.