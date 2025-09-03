Piyush Goyal Assures Indian Exporters Of Govt Help Amid Global Trade Uncertainties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday assured Indian exporters that the government is actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help them navigate the challenges arising from rising trade tariffs.

The minister chaired a meeting with the Export Promotion Councils and industry associations to chart a path forward amid shifting trade dynamics, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Export Promotion Councils and industry associations as well as senior officials from the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Goyal reaffirmed the government's "unwavering commitment" to safeguarding the interests of Indian exporters amidst the evolving global trade scenario, the statement said.

The discussions primarily centred on recent developments regarding tariff increases on certain Indian products. Exporters and industry representatives highlighted the challenges posed by these tariff barriers, their impact on the competitiveness of Indian goods in key international markets, and emphasised the need for targeted, sector-specific interventions.

EPCs and industry associations from sectors including textiles, apparel, engineering, gems & jewellery, leather, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and services raised sector-specific concerns. They appreciated the government's proactive engagement and assured their full support in enhancing India's trade resilience.

Emphasising a proactive approach, the minister highlighted ongoing efforts to find long-term solutions in the national interest. He urged exporters to upgrade product quality, align with global standards, diversify supply chains, and explore alternate markets. There was a broad consensus on the need for alternative mechanisms, with the Government committed to addressing sectoral concerns and driving sustained export growth.

He emphasised that India's long-term goal is to strengthen domestic manufacturing, boost exports and assured EPC and industry representatives that the government remains committed to providing a supportive ecosystem through ease of doing business initiatives, targeted trade support, and timely policy interventions to mitigate the impact of rising tariff measures, the statement added.