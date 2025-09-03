Business Associate Of Bhopal's Machhli Family Approached Me, Says NHRC Member

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 3 (IANS) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Wednesday alleged that a man claiming to be a business associate of the controversial Machhli family from Bhopal approached him at his New Delhi residence.

According to Kanoongo, the individual identified himself as Jainendra Pathak and claimed to be a real estate partner of Sharik Machhli. Pathak allegedly stated that he had come on behalf of the Machhli family, which is currently facing multiple serious charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and alleged involvement in coercive religious conversions.

“The person offered me sweets he had brought, but I reprimanded him and asked him to leave. I have filed a formal complaint, following which Delhi Police detained the individual,” Kanoongo posted on X.

In the same post, Kanoongo stated that the Bhopal Crime Branch has initiated investigations against Sharik Machhli and other family members for their alleged involvement in the narcotics trade and the exploitation of Hindu women through forced religious conversion.

“There will be no leniency. Madhya Pradesh Police will investigate the matter with utmost strictness and integrity,” his Hindi-language post read.

Over the past few weeks, nearly a dozen members of the extended Machhli family have been booked under various charges, with several arrests already made. The investigation is being led by Bhopal's Crime Branch.

On August 21, the Bhopal district administration demolished a luxury bungalow belonging to the Machhli family, citing illegal construction on government land. Multiple properties and encroached plots linked to the family have also been seized in recent weeks.

The crackdown follows the July arrests of Shahwar Machhli and his nephew Yasin (also known as Yaseen) Machhli, both accused of playing central roles in a drug syndicate allegedly operating across Madhya Pradesh.

Originally from Budhwara, an old locality in Bhopal, the Machhli family began as fish brokers before relocating to Hathaikheda in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Over time, the family reportedly cultivated ties with local politicians and influential figures, allegedly shielding their expanding illegal operations. Their activities later diversified into fish farming, illegal mining, land grabbing, and, by the late 1990s, narcotics and arms smuggling.