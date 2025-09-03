Media Advisory: Five New Names Added To MADD Canada's Alberta Memorial Monument
|Media are invited to attend the Alberta Memorial Monument Ceremony.
|Date & Time:
|Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 11 a.m.
|Location:
|Parkland RCMP Headquarters, 91 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove, Alberta
|Guest Speakers:
|MADD Canada Board Member for Alberta/Northwest Territories/Nunavut Region, Tracy Franklin
|Calgary Police Service, Inspector Andy Woodward
|RCMP Parkland Detachment, Sergeant Darrin Turnbull
|Parkland County Mayor, Allan Gamble
|Edmonton Police Service, Supt. Angela Kemp
|MADD Canada Victim Services Manager-Western Region, Gillian Phillips
|MADD Calgary & Area Chapter President, Aaron Libby
|MADD Edmonton & Area Chapter Volunteer, Lynda McCullough
Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.
To RSVP for the Ceremony, contact:
Gillian Phillips , MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Western Region, 780-994-6233, or ... .
Arielle Nkongmeneck , MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240, or ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment