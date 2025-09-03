DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Sable Offshore

If you purchased or acquired securities in Sable Offshore between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025 and/or pursuant to Sable's May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the“SPO”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sable Offshore Corp. (“Sable Offshore” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SOC) and reminds investors of the September 26, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants represented that Sable Offshore Corp. had restarted oil production off the coast of California when it had not; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On May 28, 2025, Investing.com published an article entitled "Sable Offshore Corp stock sinks following court injunction." The article stated that Sable's stock had fallen after "the California Coastal Commission was granted a preliminary injunction against the company's pipeline repair and maintenance activities within the coastal zone in unincorporated Santa Barbara County. The court's decision, which aligns with the Coastal Act's strict regulations on coastal development, has raised concerns about potential project delays and additional costs for Sable Offshore."

On this news, Sable's stock fell $5.04 per share, or 15.3%, to close at $27.89 per share on May 28, 2025.

