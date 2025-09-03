Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights Making-Up The Share Capital - August 2025


2025-09-03 12:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights making-up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Date Total number
of shares
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital 		Number of theorical
voting rights
Nombre de droits
de vote théoriques 		Number of effective
voting rights*
Nombre de droits
de vote effectifs*
31/08/2025 70,257,726 70,257,726 70,249,372

*Treasury shares excluded / Actions auto-détenues exclues

Attachment

  • 20250831 - Planisware - total number of shares and voting rights

MENAFN03092025004107003653ID1110013002

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search