VALNEVA Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: August 31, 2025

August 31, 2025

__________________________________________________________________________________________ Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B Declaration date: September 3, 2025

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

171,854,856

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 187,979,199 Double voting rights granted on 245 ordinary shares



Transfer into bearer form of 1,125 shares with double voting rights



Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (1,666,666 new ordinary shares issued) Between August 7 & August 25, 2025



Between August 11 & August 26, 2025



On August 28, 2025 187,854,877

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

