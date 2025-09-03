Love And Defiance In The Old South: The Stableboy Exposes The Brutality Of Slavery And The Power Of Resilience

A Tender Love Story Set Against the Cruel Backdrop of Slavery in the American South

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author John Neubert brings to life a powerful and poignant tale in The StableBoy , a work of LGBT-themed historical fiction that challenges long-held prejudices while shedding light on the brutality of slavery.Set in the American South before and after the Civil War, The StableBoy tells the tender and transformative love story between a slave and his owner's son. More than just a romance, it is an epic saga of resilience, perseverance, and triumph. From the cotton fields of the Antebellum South to the heights of wealth and success, the novel traces how one enslaved man rose above oppression to become one of the richest men in America.This unforgettable story balances moments of sorrow, joy, and triumph, while carrying urgent messages for modern readers. Neubert confronts the vicious realities of slavery-family separations, brutality, degradation-and reclaims narratives too often softened in traditional accounts. At the same time, he dismantles harmful stereotypes of gay people by portraying their love and humanity with tenderness, dignity, and truth.________________________________________About the AuthorJohn Neubert holds a degree in History and Political Science. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he trained as a journalist and broadcaster, creating innovative public service announcements that earned him an Air Force Commendation Medal. Though his professional career was largely in sales, writing remained his lifelong ambition.The strong reception of The StableBoy inspired John to begin work on a sequel, tentatively titled The Wrath of the Stable Boy. More about his work can be found at johnneubert.________________________________________A Story That Challenges and InspiresJohn's mission in writing The StableBoy was twofold: to expose the true cruelty of slavery and to confront the unfair depiction of gay people in history and media. Readers are left with three resounding truths:1.Slavery was a brutal, dehumanizing institution that must be remembered with honesty.2.Gay people are as moral, compassionate, and dignified as anyone else.3.The fallacy of White supremacy and the false notion of Black inferiority must continue to be dismantled.The StableBoy is a tender, moving, and historically grounded novel that both educates and inspires, reminding readers of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love in the face of cruelty.

