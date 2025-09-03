Jal Jeevan Mission Brings Clean Water To Dhamtari's Thirsty Villages

MENAFN - IANS) Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Sep 3 (IANS) For decades, thousands of tribal families in the forested Nagri block of Dhamtari district have been forced to drink contaminated“red water” from handpumps and makeshift wells dug near streams. But now, thanks to the Central Government's Jal Jeevan Mission under the Multi Village Scheme (MVS), clean and safe drinking water is finally reaching their homes. This is also keeping villagers happy and healthy.

Under this scheme, nearly 76 villages in Dhamtari are being connected to a piped water supply system, which will benefit an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 households. With 80 per cent of the project already completed, the region's residents, especially tribal families, are expressing their deep gratitude and relief.

Two major water treatment plants are being constructed in Mechka and Ghatula villages. These plants will purify water sourced from the Sondur Dam before it is supplied to households through an extensive pipeline network.

Residents of the area shared the hardships they faced before this initiative. Bimla Dhruv, a local villager, recalled:“For years, we have been drinking red water from handpumps. In summer, the water level drops so low that we have to dig pits near rivers just to find a little water. It was never clean, and many of us fell sick.”

Dushyant Kumar Sahu, another beneficiary, said:“In the dry months, we had no choice but to drink water from open sources. Diarrhea and stomach illnesses were common. But now, thanks to this project, we'll have safe water at home all year round. It feels like a blessing.”

Villager Bisambhar Netam added:“Getting clean water directly at home seemed like a dream. We are thankful to the Modi government for bringing this change to our lives.”

Dhalvendra Sahu echoed the sentiment:“This scheme is nothing less than a boon for us. We have been waiting for this for so long.”

Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra emphasised that the administration is committed to ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in the queue.

“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, we are working to ensure every household gets access to safe drinking water. Our goal is to improve health and quality of life, especially in remote tribal areas.”

With the project nearing completion, the government's efforts are already being hailed as life changing. What was once a daily struggle for water is now becoming a symbol of progress. For the tribal communities of Nagri, clean drinking water is no longer a luxury - it's becoming a reality.