Digital Transformation In Edtech - Market Analysis And Competitive Landscape Report 2025
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$20.07 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Digital Transformation in Edtech Market Trends and Strategies
Global Digital Transformation in Edtech Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
Digital Transformation in Edtech Market Segmentation
Digital Transformation in Edtech Market Regional and Country Analysis
Digital Transformation in Edtech Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Amazon Inc. Google Microsoft Pearson LinkedIn Learning
Digital Transformation in Edtech Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Think and Learn Private Limited 2U Inc. Chegg Inc. Coursera Inc. Instructure Holdings Inc. Duolingo Inc. Edmentum Inc. Pluralsight Inc. edX LLC Crimson Education Ltd upGrad Education Private Limited Headway Codecademy Physics Wallah Private Limited Udacity Inc.
Global Digital Transformation in Edtech Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Digital Transformation in Edtech Market
Recent Developments in the Digital Transformation in Edtech Market
Digital Transformation in Edtech Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
