Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Invitation To Idorsia's Aprocitentan (TRYVIO/JERAYGO) Investor Q&A Webcast And Conference Call


2025-09-03 11:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Idorsia will host a live investor Q&A webcast and conference call following the publication of the OnDemand investor webcast outlining how TRYVIOTM (aprocitentan) – the first and only hypertension therapy targeting the endothelin pathway – fits into the treatment landscape for difficult-to-control hypertension.

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

The call will start with a short presentation by senior management followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):
The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website .

Dia l-in procedure for analysts (audio only):
Members of the investment community who wish to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link :

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment

  • Press Release PDF

MENAFN03092025004107003653ID1110012944

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search