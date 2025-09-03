Invitation To Idorsia's Aprocitentan (TRYVIO/JERAYGO) Investor Q&A Webcast And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Idorsia will host a live investor Q&A webcast and conference call following the publication of the OnDemand investor webcast outlining how TRYVIOTM (aprocitentan) – the first and only hypertension therapy targeting the endothelin pathway – fits into the treatment landscape for difficult-to-control hypertension.

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

The call will start with a short presentation by senior management followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):

The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website .

Dia l-in procedure for analysts (audio only):

Members of the investment community who wish to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link :



Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment

Press Release PDF