American IRA Confirms Ability To Administer Pre-IPO Investments

American IRA reaffirms its support for Pre-IPO investments, clarifying misinformation and assuring clients of consistent account administration.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA today issued a statement to address recent confusion regarding the types of assets the company is able to administer. Specifically, the notice in question suggested that Pre-IPO investments could not be administered through American IRA accounts.This information is inaccurate. American IRA does administer Pre-IPO investments, and the company's policies regarding these assets have not changed.“Our clients rely on us to deliver consistent, reliable account administration, and that commitment has not wavered,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA.“We want to reassure clients that Pre-IPO investments remain fully supported within our platform.”American IRA continues to administer self-directed retirement accounts under the same procedures and standards that have been in place since the company's founding.For additional information, please contact ... or call 828-257-4949.About American IRAAmerican IRA specializes in self-directed retirement accounts, giving clients the freedom to diversify their retirement portfolios with a wide variety of assets. With a client-focused approach, American IRA is dedicated to providing reliable administration services and maintaining the highest industry standards.

