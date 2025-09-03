American IRA Confirms Ability To Administer Pre-IPO Investments
American IRA reaffirms its support for Pre-IPO investments, clarifying misinformation and assuring clients of consistent account administration.SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA today issued a statement to address recent confusion regarding the types of assets the company is able to administer. Specifically, the notice in question suggested that Pre-IPO investments could not be administered through American IRA accounts.
This information is inaccurate. American IRA does administer Pre-IPO investments, and the company's policies regarding these assets have not changed.
“Our clients rely on us to deliver consistent, reliable account administration, and that commitment has not wavered,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA.“We want to reassure clients that Pre-IPO investments remain fully supported within our platform.”
American IRA continues to administer self-directed retirement accounts under the same procedures and standards that have been in place since the company's founding.
For additional information, please contact ... or call 828-257-4949.
About American IRA
American IRA specializes in self-directed retirement accounts, giving clients the freedom to diversify their retirement portfolios with a wide variety of assets. With a client-focused approach, American IRA is dedicated to providing reliable administration services and maintaining the highest industry standards.
Michelle Tracy
American IRA, LLC
+1 828-257-4949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment