Velocity Health Group To Open Residential Treatment Center For Adolescents On September 8Th

MARSHFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Velocity Health Group (VHG), a pioneering adolescent residential treatment provider, announced today that it will officially open its doors on September 8, 2025 in Marshfield, Missouri, located just outside of Springfield. Built on the vision of redefining behavioral healthcare, Velocity introduces a new model of residential treatment that combines professionalized staffing, accelerated treatment timelines, and family-centered continuity of care.“At Velocity, we believe healing isn't about control-it's about safety, trust, and connection,” said Chris Perkins, CEO & Co-Founder.“The adolescents entering care today present with higher levels of complexity than ever before. Traditional short-term programs are too brief to create meaningful change, while long-term programs are financially unsustainable for families. Velocity was designed to meet this moment.”Clinical Model Highlights.Small Cohorts, High Ratios: Each therapeutic house will serve only six youth, supported by 19 staff-yielding one of the highest employee-to-patient ratios in the nation (4.25:1)..Accelerated Treatment Model: Youth will receive four to six months of intensive inpatient treatment, followed by six months of structured family coaching, ensuring continuity of care..Relational Philosophy of Care: Velocity rejects points and reward systems, instead centering treatment on safety, attunement, and individualized plans tailored to each adolescent's needs..Family Integration: Families are paired with a dedicated coach from day one, who remains engaged throughout treatment and aftercare.The Marshfield facility was intentionally chosen for its strong local infrastructure, favorable regulatory climate, and proximity to Springfield's academic and medical institutions. Over time, Velocity plans to expand its campus capacity and launch the Optimal Performance Center, with the ultimate goal of becoming the nation's first behavioral health teaching hospital.“Velocity is more than a treatment center-it's a movement to professionalize the behavioral health workforce and set a new national standard in adolescent care,” said Rod Andrus, Co-Founder & Chief Clinical Officer.“We are building a model that empowers staff, supports families, and accelerates healing for young people who need it most.”Dr. George Thompson, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer, added:“Healing begins when children feel safe in their bodies and seen for who they are. At Velocity, we are building a community where adolescents with complex needs can stabilize, trust, and thrive-supported by staff who are deeply trained to connect with them and walk alongside their families. This is how we change outcomes, not just in treatment, but in life.”Velocity Health Group is now accepting referrals for its inaugural cohort beginning September 8.About Velocity Health GroupVelocity Health Group is an adolescent residential treatment provider based in Marshfield, Missouri. Founded by industry leaders with over a century of combined experience, VHG is redefining residential care through a professionalized workforce, innovative accelerated treatment model, and family-centered philosophy of care. Its mission: Radically improving behavioral health outcomes by putting the right people – trained, valued, and inspired – at the center of care.

