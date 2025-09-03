PRISM Vision Group Ophthalmologists Approved By NJ Top Docs For 2025
58 Board-Certified Ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top DocsBERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For 2025, NJ Top Docs has recognized and approved 58 board-certified ophthalmologists affiliated with PRISM Vision Group. This distinguished acknowledgment underscores the group's ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and exceptional patient care in the field of ophthalmology.
With offices conveniently located throughout New Jersey, patients have access to top-tier eye care close to home. The NJ Top Docs honorees from PRISM Vision Group serve communities across Atlantic, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union Counties, offering comprehensive ophthalmic services tailored to meet a wide range of vision needs.
Priya Desai, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of PRISM Vision Group and a 2025 NJ Top Docs recipient, shared:
“I am honored and humbled to be both a recipient of NJ Top Doc recognition and to lead and collaborate with this incredibly talented group of clinicians as the Chief Medical Officer of PRISM Vision Group. It is truly inspiring to be part of this group of talented physicians who share a deep commitment to providing our patients with world-class comprehensive eye care. Together we will continue to restore vision, prevent blindness and offer cutting-edge treatments for all types of eye conditions.”
PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization focused on delivering world-class, patient-centered eye care. Each provider honored by NJ Top Docs has undergone a rigorous review process and demonstrated exceptional dedication to their craft. These awards reflect not only individual expertise but also the strength of PRISM Vision Group's collaborative care model.
Together, these recognized physicians represent the future of ophthalmology-blending clinical innovation, compassion, and a shared mission to improve lives through better vision.
Dr. Miriam R. Brown
Dr. Nneka Offor Brooks
Dr. Jeffrey S. Brottman
Dr. Patricia Burke
Dr. Gari Carabin
Dr. Nicholas D. Chinskey
Dr. Jacob H. Chung
Dr. Sander M. Cohen
Dr. Colleen Coleman
Dr. Michael Colucciello
Dr. Joel Confino
Dr. William H. Constad
Dr. Nirupa Cuttler
Dr. Rishabh C. Date
Dr. Lekha K. Desai
Dr. Priya Desai
Dr. Leonard Feiner
Dr. Howard F. Fine
Dr. Eric S. Friedman
Dr. Luis A. Gonzalez
Dr. Elliot S. Grand
Dr. Jonathan P. Greenberg
Dr. Vincent Y. Ho
Dr. Ivan Jacobs
Dr. Barnard Kaplan
Dr. Bruce J. Keyser
Dr. David Y. Kim
Dr. Anton M. Kolomeyer
Dr. Jennifer M. Krawitz
Dr. Marisa Lau
Dr. Juliana Leapman
Dr. David K. Lee
Dr. Sebastian Lesniak
Dr. Paul Liva
Dr. Steven A. Madreperla
Dr. James G. Nachbar
Dr. Elena Ng
Dr. Akosua Nti
Dr. Robert Penne
Dr. Alexander D. Port
Dr. Jonathan L. Prenner
Dr. Daniel B. Roth
Dr. Ilya Rozenbaum
Dr. Noah Saipe
Dr. Martin S. Schneider
Dr. Sumit P. Shah
Dr. Dipal Shah
Dr. Joseph Shovlin
Dr. Harris C. Sultan
Dr. Elizabeth Tegins
Dr. Trong D. Tran
Dr. Sydney L. Tyson
Dr. Stephen H. Uretsky
Dr. Vinod B. Voleti
Dr. Rudolph Wagner
Dr. Scott M. Walsman
Dr. Amy Wexler
Dr. H. Matthew Wheatley
To learn more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, please visit:
----
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
