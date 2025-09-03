Digital Beachhead Prepares Organizations For Upcoming CMMC Title 48 Publication As An Authorized C3PAO

OMB has released CMMC Title 48 for publication. Expect CMMC DFARS clauses in solicitations starting as soon as 1 Oct 25.

- CEO - Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The long-awaited publication of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Title 48 in the Federal Register is expected soon, marking a pivotal moment for defense contractors and organizations supporting the Department of Defense (DoD). Digital Beachhead , a leading cybersecurity services provider and an Authorized C3PAO (CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization), stands ready to guide organizations through the upcoming changes with official CMMC assessments.

CMMC Title 48 will establish the regulatory framework requiring defense contractors and subcontractors to meet strict cybersecurity standards in order to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI). This will make compliance not just a best practice, but a contractual obligation for companies wishing to bid on or maintain DoD contracts. Expect all solicitation in Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 to have the CMMC requirement language and DFARS clause included.

“As CMMC moves from planning to enforcement, organizations must act now to prepare,” said Mike Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead.“Digital Beachhead is proud to be one of the few authorized C3PAOs, giving us the ability to perform official assessments that ensure contractors can continue to compete in the defense industrial base.”

With extensive experience in cybersecurity, compliance, and supporting defense contractors, Digital Beachhead is uniquely positioned to provide readiness services and conduct the official CMMC assessments required once Title 48 is finalized.

About Digital Beachhead

Digital Beachhead is a service disabled veteran-owned cybersecurity company dedicated to protecting organizations from cyber threats while ensuring compliance with federal standards. As an Authorized C3PAO, Digital Beachhead provides official CMMC assessments, cybersecurity consulting, and compliance solutions to businesses across the defense industrial base.

