'Historic Moment': First Trial Run Of Patna Metro Successfully Completed

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 3 (IANS) The long wait of the people of Patna is finally coming to an end as the first trial run of the Patna Metro was successfully conducted on Wednesday.

In this initial run, a three-coach metro train operated on an 800-meter-long track inside the depot, where every technical and safety parameter was closely tested.

Officials said this marked a historic milestone for Bihar's capital city.

With the depot trial completed, the next phase will see the metro run on a longer stretch -- from Patliputra Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to Bhootnath Station.

This extended trial, scheduled to last a week, will assess the speed, braking system, power supply, and safety equipment of the metro.

A team of experts will continuously monitor the operations to identify and rectify any technical issues on the spot.

Urban Development Minister Jivesh Mishra was present during the trial run and expressed optimism about the project's progress.

Mishra said the project reflects the government's commitment to sustainable urban growth.

Officials also hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon inaugurate the much-awaited metro service.

Following today's successful trial run of Patna Metro, officials confirmed that the 6 km priority corridor between ISBT and Malahi Pakadi is almost ready for operation.

This crucial stretch will cover Bhootnath Road, Khemni Chak and Zero Mile, where station construction is in its final stages.

Officials of the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL), in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), are currently giving the finishing touches to the metro stations.

Once functional, this corridor will mark a historic milestone in Patna's urban transport, offering a zero-carbon emission travel option to thousands of commuters daily.

Each three-coach metro train has a capacity of up to 300 passengers, ensuring smooth movement across the city's busiest routes.

Beyond transport efficiency, the coaches also showcase the rich cultural heritage of Bihar -- adorned with Madhubani paintings, depictions of Golghar, Buddha Stupa, Nalanda ruins, Mahabodhi Temple, and other historic monuments, blending tradition with modernity.