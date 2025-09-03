Meet Assam's New Entrepreneurs: 'Lakhpati Didis' Rise With Govt Support
At a special event held under the Ramsarani Anchalik Panchayat, the Chief Minister distributed cheques to 7,474 SHG members. The financial assistance paves the way for the journey towards economic independence for these women. Many of these women have already begun transforming their lives through small businesses and livelihood ventures.
Among the beneficiaries is Purnima Das, who runs a small tailoring business. Elated by the support, she shared her plans to expand her operations and hire local girls to work with her.“This money is not just financial help, it's recognition. I feel supported,” she said.
Another beneficiary, who has been running a dairy business, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to scale up her enterprise.
“I have cows and goats and sell milk in the nearby markets. With this new support, I will be able to buy more livestock and increase my income,” she said.
Her story reflects the core objective of the Lakhpati Didi initiative-enabling women to build sustainable sources of income. Another beneficiary expressed her happiness, saying that they are receiving loans for businesses such as farming, textiles, and purchasing sewing machines.
The initiative goes beyond financial assistance.
It combines skill development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial guidance to ensure long-term success. Women are encouraged to take up diverse livelihood activities -- ranging from agriculture and animal husbandry to crafts and small-scale manufacturing.
“A Lakhpati Didi is not just about earning a lakh rupees; it's about building confidence, financial independence, and respect in the community,” said CM Sarma while addressing the gathering. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an ecosystem where women-led SHGs can thrive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment