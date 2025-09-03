AMI-Tv Announces New And Returning Series To Its 2025 Fall Broadcast Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The weather may be cooling off, but the AMI-tv schedule is heating up! Today, AMI-tv unveils new and returning original series to entertain and inform Canadians of all abilities in the coming months.

It all begins with the Season 10 return of Our Community ; followed by the debut of Desert Racers , starring Bruce Cook (By Hook or By Cook ); the Season 2 return of Game Changers , hosted by Dave Brown; and Season 2 of Got Game .

Highlights of AMI-tv's upcoming fall programming include:

September

Our Community returns Thursday, September 4, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern to AMI-tv and AMI+

Celebrating its 10th season on AMI-tv, the Golden Sheaf Award-nominated Our Community highlights the people, places and organizations that have made life more enjoyable for Canadians with a disability. Organizations featured in the 12-episode 10th season include Vancouver's All Bodies Dance Project , Ontario's WindReach Farm and Saskatchewan's Prairie Branches .

Desert Racers debuts Friday, September 19, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Bruce Cook, the star of AMI's IndieFEST award-winning By Hook or By Cook, is back with the brand-new six-episode series Desert Racers , exclusively on AMI-tv! Jimmy Diaz, a small-town Baja dreamer, teams up with Bruce Cook, a daredevil who is paraplegic, to take on the most grueling off-road race in the world: The Baja 1000. Desert Racers is produced by Render Digital Media .

October

Game Changers returns Thursday, October 2, at 9 p.m. Eastern to AMI-tv and AMI+

Dave Brown is back for Season 2! Each episode of Game Changers finds Dave Brown in his element, visiting stunning locales while spending the day chatting with notable Canadians. Upcoming guests in the 20-episode season include Mary Walsh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Olympic gold medal-winning hockey goaltender Sami Jo Small, comedian Courtney Gilmour, Barenaked Ladies' Kevin Hearn, hockey analyst and Internet personality Steve Dangle, Gavin Crawford (Because News) and professional race car driver Marie-Soleil Labelle. Game Changers is produced by FRANK Digital .

November

Got Game returns Wednesday, November 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern to AMI-tv and AMI+

Hosted by Joshua Ang, the six-episode second season of Got Game explores coming-of-age in a board game café as six youths with disabilities share their stories in a round table discussion while playing inclusive tabletop games. Got Game provides an outlet for youth with disabilities to share their feelings, frustrations, triumphs, ambitions and general outlook on life with a disability. But it's not about defining these individuals by their disability; it's about recognizing the individualism of these youth aside from their disability. Got Game is produced by Mountain Road Productions .

All AMI-tv originals are available post-broadcast on demand at AMI+ .

