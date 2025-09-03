United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Outlook Report 2025 Annualized Market Revenues (USD), Volume (Units) And Average Prices (USD) Data 2018-2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the "United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Outlook to 2033," a detailed report offering insights into market value, volume, prices, and segmentations-256-320 slice, 128-slice, 64-slice, 20-40 slice, and 16-slice CT systems. Gain strategies for market entry and growth, backed by data from 2018-2033.

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Outlook to 2033 - 256-320 slice CT Systems, 128-slice CT Systems, 64-slice CT Systems and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - 256-320 slice CT Systems, 128-slice CT Systems, 64-slice CT Systems, 20-40 slice CT Systems and 16-slice and below CT Systems

The United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market report provides key information and data on:



Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2024 company share data for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market. Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States

3.1 Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.3 Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

3.4 Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024

4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market

4.1 Siemens Healthineers AG

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

4.3 Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc

4.4 Canon Medical Systems Corp

4.5 Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd

5 Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Pipeline Products

6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Debt Offerings

6.1.1 Stryker Raises USD883.83 Million Public Offering of 3.375% Notes Due 2032

6.1.2 Stryker Raises USD662.87 Million in Public Offering of 3.625% Notes Due 2036

7 Recent Developments

7.1 Corporate Communications

7.1.1 Jun 17, 2025: ConvaTec Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Cure Pocket Catheter Kit

7.1.2 Feb 21, 2025: Noris Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for LONGY-N Implant

7.2 Financial Announcements

7.2.1 Apr 17, 2025: GE HealthCare to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on April 30, 2025

7.2.2 Mar 19, 2025: iCAD Posts Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

7.2.3 Mar 12, 2025: Vivani Medical Announces Intent to Spin Off Cortigent Neurostimulation Business

7.2.4 Jan 23, 2025: GE Aerospace Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

7.3 Government and Public Interest

7.3.1 May 27, 2025: Avenacy Announces Launch of Doxycycline for Injection, USP in the U.S. Market

7.3.2 May 27, 2025: CeleCor Completes Multinational Phase 3 Registrational Study of Novel Anti-platelet Agent for Heart Attack

7.3.3 Apr 14, 2025: ACR Statement on JAMA CT Scan Radiation Study (Smith-Bindman, et al)

7.3.4 Feb 13, 2025: Unimom Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance For VIVACE Powered Breast Pump

7.3.5 Feb 10, 2025: GE Healthcare Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

7.3.6 Jan 29, 2025: Update on the Episurf MTP Implant - Response to FDA Submitted

7.4 Other Significant Developments

7.4.1 Jun 16, 2025: Debiopharm's ADC Research Gains Momentum With Launch of First-in-human Trial Assessing Debio 1562M in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

7.4.2 Apr 08, 2025: 3D Printing and Visualization: A New Dimension of CT and MRI

7.4.3 Mar 12, 2025: Forest City Diagnostic Imaging Expands Operations, Touts Its MRI AI-powered Technology, and Unveils Its Latest 2024 Siemens CT Scanner

7.4.4 Jan 14, 2025: National Institutes of Health Awards $4 Million to Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals and Houston Methodist

7.5 Product News

7.5.1 Jun 02, 2025: Kalbe and GE HealthCare Announce Launch of CT-Scanner Production Facility

7.5.2 Apr 11, 2025: CEUS Offers Safe, Useful Diagnostic Imaging Option for Pregnant Women

7.5.3 Feb 26, 2025: Innovative CT Scan Technique Could Improve Prognosis and Treatments for Head and Neck Cancers, New Research Suggests

7.5.4 Jan 15, 2025: AI Tool Analyzes 30K Data Points per Medical Imaging Pixel in Cancer Search

7.7 Strategy And Business Planning

7.7.1 May 12, 2025: Fujifilm Strengthens Partnership With the National Rural Health Association To Improve Access to Medical Imaging in Rural Communities

7.7.2 Apr 10, 2025: Cincinnati Children's and GE Healthcare to Form Strategic Research Program

7.7.3 Mar 12, 2025: Forest City Diagnostic Imaging Expands Operations, Touts Its MRI AI-powered Technology, and Unveils Its Latest 2024 Siemens CT Scanner

7.7.4 Feb 25, 2025: Stratasys and Siemens Healthineers Bring a New Era for Medical Imaging Research With Patient-Specific 3D-Printed Phantoms

8 Appendix

