Corto Launches Limited-Edition Agrumato-Method Olive Oil Gift Set: Calabrian Chili For Savory & Lemon Verbena For Sweet

Lodi, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corto , the 100% California-grown olive oil trusted by chefs nationwide, has released its highly anticipated Agrumato-Method Olive Oil Gift Set featuring two distinct, limited-edition olive oils: Calabrian Chili for savory dishes and Lemon Verbena for sweet creations. Together, the oils offer a curated pairing, each crafted to elevate either savory or sweet moments in the kitchen. Developed in collaboration with Corto's Chef Taste Panel, a select group of professional chefs who help shape flavor innovation at Corto, each oil is crafted using the traditional Agrumato method. Not to be confused with infused oil, Agrumato method oils are crafted by simultaneously cold-extracting freshly harvested olives with fresh seasonal ingredients. The result is vibrant, chef-caliber flavor. The set is available for purchase now at Corto-Olive.com/products/agrumato and will be available on Amazon on October 13, 2025, at . Shipping will begin in October, immediately after the oil is milled and bottled.

Designed to inspire creativity in professional and home kitchens and bursting with natural aromatics, the Agrumato-Method olive oils offer two unique tasting experiences:



Calabrian Chili Olive Oil is a chef and fan favorite, making a bold return. It delivers rich heat, perfect for savory preparations like fried eggs, roasted vegetables, or spicy cocktails. Lemon Verbena Olive Oil is the newest flavor to come out of the Corto mill, bringing bright, herbaceous elegance to sweet recipes like granola, cakes, and even ice cream.

Developed in collaboration with Corto's exclusive Chef Taste Panel , a collective of acclaimed culinary voices who guide the brand's flavor innovation, this year's set reflects Corto's continued commitment to culinary innovation, freshness, and flavor. The Taste Panel includes acclaimed chefs Silvia Barban (Top Chef, LaRina Pastificio e Vino, Briscola Trattoria, Tortelli), Stephen Gillanders (Apolonia, S.K.Y., Valhalla), Trevor Knotts (East Coast Provisions), John Gutekanst (Avalanche Pizza), and Barney Hannagan (Two Hands).

The Chef Taste Panelists are raving about Corto's latest Agrumato-Method innovation, Lemon Verbena, which some even declared their favorite ever:



“The Lemon Verbena was another just frickin' knockout," said Chef John Gutekanst, owner of Avalanche Pizza. “With as many oils as I've had to try, the Lemon Verbena is outrageously good,” said Chef Trevor Knotts, executive chef at East Coast Provisions.

All Corto olive oils are cold-extracted just hours after harvest in the Fall and stored in climate-controlled cellars until they are fulfilled upon order, ensuring superior freshness and quality with every use. From complex recipes like pistachio granola or spicy margaritas to a simple drizzle over popcorn, these two Agrumato method olive oils bring versatility and impact to savory and sweet dishes. Each set includes chef-approved recipes to help spark inspiration.

“Each Agrumato release is a celebration of what's possible when you combine fresh California ingredients with timeless technique,” said David Garci-Aguirre, Corto Master Miller.“This year's pairing of Calabrian Chili and Lemon Verbena offers home cooks and chefs a way to explore bold, balanced flavor all day long, whether it is breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.”

Corto's limited-edition Agrumato-Method oils, like all Corto olive oils, are rooted in the company's Italian heritage and inspired by innovations that are improving the way flavored olive oil is made. The entire line of Corto Agrumato-Method oils has already impressed the industry, garnering multiple international awards in 2025, including:



Japan Olive Oil Prize (JOOP): 1st Best of Flavoured; Best in Class

Terraolivo 2025 : Grand Prestige Gold

Athena International Olive Oil Competition : Double Gold

California State Fair (Cal State Expo): Gold LA International Olive Oil Competition : Gold in Art & Illustration



“Being a part of the Agrumato journey makes me feel like I'm part of a new era of olive oil,” said Chef Barney Hannagan, Director of Culinary Operations at Two Hands and a member of Corto's Chef Taste Panel.

The 2025 Agrumato-Method Olive Oil Gift Set is now available for purchase for $80 on Corto's website and on October 13, 2025, on Amazon . It will begin shipping mid-October, immediately after the oil is milled and bottled. Calabrian Chili and Lemon Verbena Agrumato-Method Olive Oils are also available individually for $42 each.

ABOUT CORTO OLIVE CO. Rooted in its Italian heritage, inspired by innovation, and committed to its values of transparency and quality, Corto has been producing the highest quality, freshest, 100% California olive oil since 2005. Made from beautifully fresh olives grown in California groves, the oil is expertly blended by Corto's Master Miller to achieve a stunningly bright flavor profile that professional chefs have relied on for over a decade to enhance their favorite dishes. Corto currently offers consumers several award-winning oil varieties to fit every type of cooking: TRULY® Extra Virgin Olive Oil, limited-edition Agrumato-Method olive oil, La Padella® Sauté Oil, and the Chef's Essentials Kit, featuring the exclusive Piccolo® Datterini Baby Plum Tomatoes from Stanislaus Foods. The Company also offers Club Corto memberships and virtual tasting experiences.

