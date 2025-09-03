BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: STAB Notice - NO STAB REXEL S.A
|Issuer:
|REXEL S.A
|Guarantor(s) (if any):
|N/A
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 400,000,000.00
|Description:
|4% Sept 2030
|Offer price:
|100
Stabilisation Manager(s)
|Name(s):
|BNP Paribas, CIC, Natixis, ING, RBC, Danske, DB
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
