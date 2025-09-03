Mono-Material Packaging Market Report 2025: Leading Companies Innovate For Eco-Friendly Mono-Material Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mono-Material Packaging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mono-material packaging market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.94 billion in 2024 to $4.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging, growing government incentives for eco-friendly packaging solutions, the rising need for simplified recycling processes, greater interest in biodegradable and compostable packaging, and the increasing use of high-performance recyclable mono-material films.

The mono-material packaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. In the forecast period, growth is driven by factors such as the rise of extended producer responsibility (EPR) initiatives, increased plastic waste collection and recycling programs, a growing preference for compostable mono-material packaging, a surge in e-commerce sales, and increased investment in advanced recycling technologies.

Major trends in the forecast period include the expansion of recyclable flexible packaging, innovations in high-barrier mono-material films, a shift toward minimalist packaging designs, advancements in mono-material barrier properties, and breakthroughs in material science.

The increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental protection is expected to drive the growth of the mono-material packaging market in the future. Sustainability and environmental protection involve managing resources, reducing waste, and safeguarding nature. This growing focus is fueled by a rising recognition of the need to minimize carbon footprints, conserve natural resources, and protect ecosystems for future generations. Mono-material packaging supports sustainability and environmental protection by simplifying the recycling process, making material recovery easier, and minimizing waste through the use of a single, recyclable material. For example, in September 2024, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, a UK-based government agency, reported that in 2022, the UK reduced the amount of biodegradable municipal waste sent to landfill to 6.3 million tonnes. Additionally, the recycling rate of packaging waste increased from 62.4% in 2022 to 64.8% in 2023. As a result, the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental protection is propelling the growth of the mono-material packaging market.

Leading companies in the mono-material packaging market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as all-PE mono-material recycle-ready packaging, to improve recyclability, reduce plastic waste, and meet eco-friendly demands. All-PE mono-material recycle-ready packaging is made entirely from polyethylene (PE), ensuring it can be seamlessly recycled within PE recycling systems while providing durability, functionality, and sustainability. For instance, in February 2024, Cheer Pack North America (CPNA), a US-based spouted pouch packaging manufacturer, collaborated with Amcor plc, an Australia-based packaging company, and Stonyfield Organic, a US-based organic yogurt producer, to introduce CHEERCircle, a spouted pouch featuring the innovative Vizi cap. This sustainable packaging solution, part of CPNA's Sustainability+ initiative, is designed to improve recyclability and reduce environmental impact while maintaining its functionality for liquid and viscous products.

In April 2024, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, a Germany-based company specializing in recyclable mono-plastic packaging, partnered with Borouge to advance the circular economy. Through this collaboration, Siegwerk and Borouge are co-developing 100% recyclable mono-material solutions using Borouge's high-performance polyethylene products and Siegwerk's innovative ink and coating technologies. This partnership aims to enable the creation of mono-material structures, improve the quality of recyclates, enhance circularity, and reduce the carbon footprint compared to multi-material packaging. Borouge is a UAE-based petrochemical company.

Major players in the mono-material packaging market are SABIC, Toray Industries Inc., Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Huhtamaki Oyj, AptarGroup Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, ProAmpac LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Graham Packaging Company, Coveris, RKW SE, Uflex Ltd., Wipak Group, Jindal Poly Films, Bischof + Klein, Mitsui Plastics Inc.

Packaging Type: Bags; Pouches; Films; Bottles; Other Packaging Types

Material: Polyethylene (PE); Polypropylene (PP); Polylactic Acid (PLA); Other Materials

Packaging Format: Flexible Packaging; Rigid Packaging

Application: Food and Beverage Packaging; Healthcare Packaging; Personal Care Packaging; Industrial Packaging; Other Applications End-User: Manufacturers; Retailers; Consumers

Bags: Stand-Up Pouches; Flat Pouches; Gusseted Bags; Drawstring Bags; Ziplock Bags

Pouches: Spouted Pouches; Doypack Pouches; Retort Pouches; Vacuum Pouches; Pillow Pouches

Films: Stretch Films; Shrink Films; Barrier Films; Printable Films; Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

Bottles: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles; High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottles; Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Bottles; Polypropylene (PP) Bottles Other Packaging Types; Trays; Tubs; Cartons; Cans; Lids

