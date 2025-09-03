Manchester Taxpayer Sues Town And Insurer, Alleging Violent Assault And Civil Rights Abuse At Town Hall

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lawsuit Alleges Town Officials and Insurer Ignored Violent Attack and Civil Rights at Town Hall

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A civil complaint was filed in Hartford Superior Court on behalf of Daniel Hunt, a Manchester resident and taxpayer, alleging serious violations of his civil rights by employees of the Town of Manchester and its risk management agency. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney Edward Bona, names as defendants the Town of Manchester, Officer Zachary Chantlos, Frank Greaves, and the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency.According to the complaint, Mr. Hunt visited Manchester Town Hall on September 2, 2020, to pay his taxes when he was physically prevented from entering the tax collector's office by Town employee Frank Greaves. The complaint alleges that Greaves, who was not a trained law enforcement officer, forcibly grabbed Mr. Hunt, pulled his arm out of its socket, and pinned him to the floor for several minutes. The complaint further states that other town employees, including Officer Zachary Chantlos, either assisted or failed to intervene in the incident.As a result of the alleged assault, Mr. Hunt claims to have suffered significant physical injuries requiring medical treatment and ongoing therapy, as well as emotional and psychological distress. The complaint asserts that the defendants' actions constituted civil battery, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Mr. Hunt also alleges that, following the incident, the defendants maliciously pursued unfounded criminal charges against him, which were eventually dismissed in June 2021.In addition to the claims against the Town and its employees, the lawsuit also names the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, alleging abuse of process and unfair trade practices. According to the complaint, the agency failed to provide coverage and timely process Mr. Hunt's claims, and engaged in conduct designed to delay and increase the costs of litigation, in violation of Connecticut's Unfair Trade Practices Act.Attorney Bona stated,“Mr. Hunt's experience raises serious questions about the use of force by municipal employees and about the accountability of public officials and their insurers. Every resident deserves to be treated with dignity and to have their rights protected, especially within the walls of their own town hall.”The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $15,000, as well as punitive damages and other relief as deemed appropriate by the court. A copy of the complaint has been transmitted to the Connecticut Attorney General and the Department of Insurance.The Town of Manchester and the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency have been notified of the lawsuit. At this time, no official comment has been received from the defendants.Case Numbers:Connecticut Superior Court, Hartford Judicial District: HHD-CV25-6199152-SU.S. District Court, District of Connecticut: 3:25-cv-00245### About Attorney Edward BonaAttorney Edward Bona is a practicing attorney based in Jewett City, Connecticut, with extensive experience in civil rights litigation.For further information, please contact:Attorney Edward Bona PO Box 581Jewett City, CT 06351(860) 889-5930...

Attorney Edward Bona

Law Office of Attorney Edward Bona

+1 860-889-5930

...

