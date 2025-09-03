Usconnect® Awarded U.S. Patent For Advanced Monitoring Technology For Unattended Retail

Theft Detective Automated Surveillance Technology

Automated theft detection for unattended retail

Nationwide breakroom services

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USConnect, a leader in convenience services, security, and technology innovation, today announced it has been awarded a United States Patent for its proprietary theft monitoring and identification system designed for self-service and unattended retail. U.S. Patent 12,406,559 issued on September 2, 2025, recognizes USConnect's pioneering work in developing this innovative system for self-service points of sale.The newly patented technology, branded as Theft Detective, combines real-time video surveillance, transaction data analysis, and automated behavioral scoring to identify suspicious behavior at micro market self-checkout kiosks and other unattended points of sale. The system sets a new standard for loss prevention, helping convenience services operators quickly detect theft, enabling faster action. In addition, the system reduces the manual effort involved in reviewing hours of footage and transaction logs, streamlining the entire loss prevention process.“Our clients need smarter ways to protect their businesses without creating friction for customers,” said Jeff Whitacre, President and CEO of USConnect.“This innovation streamlines theft detection, cuts down on manual review, and gives operators a significant competitive advantage in their unattended retail markets.”USConnect and its affiliates, including GlobalConnect, delivers workplace food and refreshment services across North America, including Bistro To Go!micro markets, smart coolers and vending, office coffee, and corporate dining programs. Its technology platform powers secure, contactless transactions, real-time inventory management, and loyalty integration.For more details, visit or theftdetective.About USConnectUSConnect is an independently-operated, fully integrated network of breakroom services providers across North America. A leader in technology solutions for convenience services, USConnect has pioneered innovation across all aspects of the industry. Its best-in-class products help operators deliver better services to their clients by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and driving sales.About Theft DetectiveTheft Detectivesecurity system is an advanced theft monitoring and identification system designed specifically for self-service and unattended retail environments. Theft Detective leverages the latest technology to integrate video surveillance, transaction data analysis, and automated behavioral scoring for the detection and evaluation of suspicious activities at self-service points-of-sale (POS). This patented solution is trusted by leading convenience services businesses to provide a significant commercial advantage in loss prevention and security. For more information about the Theft Detective platform and its patented theft monitoring solutions, visit theftdetective.

