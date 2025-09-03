PM Modi's Efforts Will Put India In Middle Of Global Peace And Prosperity: Former PM Deve Gowda
The letter stated, "I closely followed the news of your visit to Japan and China. I am relieved, like millions of Indians, that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war. I trust you had a very successful visit, and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives."
"The United States too will have to come around sooner than later because dharma is on our side, and our nation offers a combination of economic, demographic and democratic advantage like no other in the world," Deve Gowda said.
"The photographs and videos of yourself with President Putin and President Xi Jinping that have flooded the media across the globe communicated something beyond routine bonhomie and friendship between heads of state. It symbolised a new awakening and perhaps the beginning of a new world order that will put India in the middle of global prosperity and peace," the former stated.
"I am glad that you spoke to President Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. You have been consistent on this issue, and I am sure India's words are taken far more seriously in this regard for the sincerity it is filled with and the values it has represented historically," Deve Gowda emphasised.
"The policy of 'multi-alignment' that you have followed is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future. The world has only begun to understand its importance and pragmatism. This is a very constructive and positive formulation compared to our earlier espousal of 'non-alignment'. Times have changed, and we need a new language to pursue our fair dreams," he stated.
"We should interact with the world as per our needs, on our teams, but with also enormous civilizational grace that we possess. That will make India stand out," the former PM wrote.
"I am happy that you are determined to convert the challenge that exists before India currently into an opportunity, but without sacrificing any of its core values. To navigate the curve that our nation is in, currently, needs enormous patience and confidence. Am glad god has given you both in good measure. May he bless you with greater energy and good health," Deve Gowda concluded in his letter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment