Semicon India: Momentum Shows Strong Growth Ahead, Says Experts On India's Chip Mission

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The mood at the Semicon India 2025 event in the national capital was full of confidence, as top industry leaders on Wednesday said India's semiconductor journey is gaining strong momentum and moving towards becoming a global hub.

Speaking exclusive to IANS, many of them praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the progress achieved over the past few years.

“The momentum clearly shows strong growth ahead,” said RN Rajendran, Vice President of Business Development, pointing out that the sector is witnessing rapid improvement and expansion.

Sandeep Sharma, founder of Brain Domain, who has worked in the semiconductor industry for 35 years, said,“What PM Modi is doing now to put India on the global map is remarkable. We'll soon surge ahead.”

Ashok Mehta, Managing Director of Suchi Semicon Private Limited, credited the government's vision. He said,“PM Modi's forward-looking approach is driving Atmanirbhar Bharat in semiconductors, giving new direction to the world.”

Industry leaders also highlighted how far the ecosystem has come in just two years. Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes SemiCon, said,“The Prime Minister came to see the progress we've made over the past two years, and we showcased to him the first chip we are set to manufacture.”

Nikul Shah, founder of IndieSemic, shared how his company is building through vertical integration.“Two years ago, we started with the vision of creating modules,” he said.

For global players too, the shift in India is visible. Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India, remarked,“This is my third time at Semicon India, and we can clearly see the strong progress made over these three years.”

Delta's Anil Chaudhary, Business Head of the Solution Automation Business Group, added,“Today, the Prime Minister visited our stall and I had a one-to-one interaction with him.

“His main focus, as I see it, is on how India can develop technology to ensure the semiconductor mission is completed at the earliest,” Chaudhary added.

From companies with long international experience to homegrown innovators, many said the environment is now promising for investments.

Manjunath Jyothinagara, Managing Director of KAS Group, said,“This industry is quite new for India, but we have been in it for 17 years through solar and advanced manufacturing. We've also worked extensively abroad, and now the environment here looks very promising for significant foreign investment.”

Gautam Kumar Singh, CEO and Co-founder of FermionIC, also shared his experience of the Prime Minister's visit, saying,“The Prime Minister asked about the products we are developing.”

Highlighting the importance of policy support, Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, said,“The Prime Minister attending this event twice is a very important step, showing how crucial the semiconductor sector is for India.”