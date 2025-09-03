Saudia Introduces Apple's Find My Share Item Location Feature To Enhance Baggage Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In line with the airline's commitment to elevating guest experience through innovative solutions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced the implementation of Apple's Share Item Location feature to privately and securely locate lost or delayed bags containing an AirTag or Find My network accessory and reunite them with the airline's guests.

As part of this initiative, guests can generate a secure Share Item Location link through the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This link can then be submitted via Saudia's dedicated digital portal . For added peace of mind, location sharing ends automatically once the baggage is recovered, can be stopped manually at any time, and expires after seven days.

Abdulgader Attiah , Chief Data and Technology Officer of Saudia Group , said:“As part of our ongoing commitment to digital transformation, we are elevating the guest experience through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. This integration of Apple's Share Item Location feature underscores our dedication to providing world-class service and setting new standards in the aviation industry."

Share Item Location is built on the Apple Find My network, a crowdsourced network of over one billion Apple devices that use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby and report their approximate location back to the owner. The entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or Find My network accessory manufacturers, can view an item's location or information.

Guests can access this feature by ensuring their Apple device is updated to iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named“Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. It was also recognized as a“World Class Airline 2024” by APEX for the third consecutive year. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium.

