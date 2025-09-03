UNCF Announces Dr. Walter Kimbrough As Executive Vice President, Research And Member Engagement

Dr. Kimbrough's appointment is the culmination of a lengthy search for a transformational leader to oversee the areas of Research and Member Engagement, K-12 Advocacy, Learning Innovation and Digital Education here at UNCF. He comes to UNCF after serving as president of several UNCF-Member Institutions including Dillard University, Philander Smith University and most recently as interim president of Talladega College. Dr. Kimbrough is a graduate of the University of Georgia, Miami University in Ohio, and received his doctorate in higher education from Georgia State University.



“Dr. Kimbrough is among the most incisive and respected voices in higher education today, particularly in the HBCU community,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. “ His depth of experience, strategic insight and unwavering commitment to educational excellence will help position UNCF to shape the future of HBCUs and American higher education. We are proud to welcome him to our team.”

As executive vice president, research and membership engagement, Dr. Kimbrough will report directly to the Office of the President, partnering with the president and CEO on strategic initiatives and membership support services. He will also work closely with the Chief Operating Officer on key operational priorities.

“I am excited to join the UNCF team. Over the years I have worked with so many of my UNCF colleagues and this new role allows me to join a group that tirelessly advocates and supports HBCUs,” said Dr. Kimbrough.

Dr. Kimbrough will provide vision, direction and expertise in developing and implementing strategies to fund UNCF's education, research, K-12 and technical assistance programs such as digital education and learning innovation, supporting the success of its 37 member institutions and their senior administrative officers, faculty, staff and students, to build institutional capacity. As chief research officer and principal editor of research publications, Dr. Kimbrough's role will require him to interface frequently with external entities including the media, as a UNCF spokesperson.



###



About UNCF

