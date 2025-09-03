Cribl Is Named To The 2025 Forbes Cloud 100

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Observability leader ranked among the world's best private cloud companies for third consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced it has been ranked No. 37 on the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 , rising from its position as No. 80 in 2024. Published by Forbes and in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures , the Forbes Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

Cribl has continued its growth and market leadership in 2025, including surpassing $200M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) , growing more than 70 percent year-over-year (YoY) and working with half of the Fortune 100. Cribl was ranked No. 1 on Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2025 and has also been named to the Enterprise Tech 30 , Redpoint InfraRed 100 , and Notable Capital's Rising in Cyber for two consecutive years.

“We started Cribl to help IT and security teams take control of their telemetry data, and solve real problems for real people. Getting named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for three years in a row reflects the trust our customers place in us and the hard work our team puts in every day,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl.“At Cribl, we've always believed that giving customers choice and flexibility over all their telemetry data would unlock huge value, and we're as excited as ever to continue building a company and a category that puts users first.”

“Cribl is addressing one of the biggest challenges in enterprise technology: managing and benefitting from the explosion of telemetry data without breaking the budget. With Cribl, companies can transform telemetry into a strategic asset that drives innovation and resilience,” said Michael McBride, General Partner at GV.“Cribl's relentless focus on customer choice and control is the reason they're winning and are the center of the data strategy for IT and Security. Being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 again is well-earned recognition of Cribl's real-world impact across IT and security.”

For the tenth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For the last decade, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the most innovative private cloud companies in the world, and this year's standouts are among the most impressive we've ever seen,” said Richard Nieva, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100.“Our honorees highlight the massive sea change that AI has brought to the enterprise, with sky-high growth and valuations.”

The Forbes 2025 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at . Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2025 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl's product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry's leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry's first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake and Lakehouse, turnkey open format storage solutions designed for telemetry volume and variety. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

