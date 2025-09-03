Statement From TRREB, Cornerstone, OREB, Onepoint, WECAR, OMDREB, CLAR, NAR, And LSTAR On Letter To Minister Crawford Regarding RECO And Ipro Realty

Read a copy of our joint letter here

In our letter, we urged the government to make RECO subject to independent oversight by the Ontario Ombudsman, noting that the iPro case is part of a troubling pattern which has highlighted the need for enhanced transparency and accountability at Ontario's real estate regulator to improve public confidence and ensure professional integrity. We also endorsed the Minister's commitment to intervene directly should RECO fail to fulfill its core mandate and expressed our willingness to work with the government on further reforms to strengthen accountability, transparency, and consumer protection in Ontario's real estate market.

As Ontario's largest REALTOR® associations, we are committed to protecting the public's confidence in real estate and promoting the highest professional standards in North America.