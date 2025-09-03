Ascent Aerosystems Unveils SPARTANTM: The Next Generation Of Its Heavy Weight NX30 UAV Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimized for BVLOS operations, SPARTAN is the new flagship of Ascent's lineup of high-performance coaxial platforms

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at Commercial UAV Expo 2025 in Las Vegas, Ascent AeroSystems unveiled SPARTAN, the next generation of its proven NX30 coaxial UAV platform. Purpose-built for defense, public safety, industrial, and agricultural operators, SPARTAN sets a new standard in performance, reliability, and versatility for integrators and operators who need aircraft-grade capabilities in a compact, portable system.

Building on the foundation of the NX30, SPARTAN features a host of design improvements that deliver longer endurance, greater range, higher speeds, and heavier payload capacity than comparable platforms-all while maintaining Ascent's trademark rugged cylindrical airframe, multi-mission modularity, and all-weather durability.

Key capability advancements of SPARTAN include:



Fly Longer & Farther: 70+ minutes of flight endurance delivers up to 24 miles of A-B range and 1,800 sq. miles of coverage

Carry More: Payloads up to 15.3 lbs.

MOSA Flexibility: SPARTAN offers the same“quick-connect” payload connection features found on the SPIRIT for effortless integration of custom payloads

FAA-Compliant Lighting Systems: Strobing lights meet requirements for night operations and fully addressable RGB LEDs deliver precise, real-time status monitoring All-Weather Reliability: IP54-rated battery enclosure withstands rain, sleet, snow, sand, and winds over 40 mph



“Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Ascent,” said Peter Fuchs, Cofounder and CEO of Ascent AeroSystems.“As we introduce SPARTAN, we're delivering the cutting-edge capabilities integrators and operators need to confidently complete mission-critical operations in virtually any environment while laying the foundation for what's next.”

With the company's relentless focus on continuous improvement and adaptability, Ascent's pipeline of next-generation advancements is already in active development.

“From LTE-based control for BVLOS operations to powerful onboard AI enabling GPS-denied navigation, Ascent is actively developing the next-generation features that will unlock new levels of autonomy and mission success,” added Fuchs.“No other NDAA-compliant system matches SPARTAN's combination of price and capability. It is, without a doubt, the highest value heavy weight modular platform in the US market.”

Pricing & Availability

SPARTAN ships standard with the Doodle Labs Mesh Rider® Dual-band 2.4Ghz radio and is available in two base configurations. The SPARTAN Base Kit (including the airframe core and radio module, 2 batteries, rotor blades, battery charger, Pelican case & Herelink GCS) has an MSRP of $24,999. For operators requiring fully NDAA-compliant systems, the SPARTAN Base Kit PRO, which includes the Freefly Pilot Pro GCS, has an MSRP of $32,499.

Initial SPARTAN deliveries are expected in October 2025, and operators currently flying the NX30 will continue to receive full service and support.

SPARTAN will be on display at the Ascent AeroSystems booth, #727, at Commercial UAV Expo 2025 in Las Vegas, September 2–4.

For more information, visit ascentaerosystems.com/spartan or contact ... .

About Ascent AeroSystems

Founded in 2014, Massachusetts-based Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged, coaxial unmanned aerial vehicles for defense, public safety, and industrial markets. Ascent's compact, all-weather, aircraft-grade vehicles feature a unique cylindrical configuration that's more portable, more durable, and offers greater dispatch reliability than conventional multirotors, ideally suited for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

Acquired in 2024 by Torrance, CA-based Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), a premier aerospace OEM with 50 years of manufacturing experience, Ascent operates as a wholly owned RHC subsidiary. For more information, visit .

Amy Romano...+1

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at