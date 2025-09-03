Facephi Named Representative Vendor By Gartner(R) In The Market Guide For User Authentication 2025



The report by Gartner® recognises Facephi as a provider of innovative identity and identity verification solutions and also highlights the company in the Hype Cycle for Digital Identity 2025. The Spanish technology firm thus consolidates its trajectory for the second consecutive year as a provider of innovative, user-focused, and trusted technology.

ALICANTE, Spain, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facephi , a Spanish company specialising in digital identity verification, has been included by international consultancy Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for User Authentication 2025. In addition, this technology company is featured in the Hype Cycle for Digital Identity 2025.

Facephi combines facial, fingerprint, and voice biometrics with passive liveness detection and behavioural analytics to help banks strengthen authentication in banking and regulated sectors without compromising user experience.

With clients in over 30 countries, the company reinforces its position as a leading provider in digital authentication, a rapidly growing market driven by the rise of online fraud and increasing regulatory demands.

A Unified Digital Identity Ecosystem

According to Gartner®,“By 2029, organisations implementing phishing-resistant MFA will experience 80% fewer credential-based security breaches than those still relying on traditional methods” (Gartner®, Market Guide for User Authentication 2025, published 11 August 2025).

In this context, Facephi's offering gains relevance: the company unifies facial, voice, and fingerprint authentication in a single workflow, with passive liveness detection and behavioural risk analysis. All of this is orchestrated through a KYC platform available in cloud, hybrid, or on-premise deployment, enabling banks and regulated companies to combine bank-grade security with a frictionless user experience.

Unlike traditional solutions, Facephi integrates multi-biometric, behavioural, and passive liveness detection into a seamless, compliant platform, reducing account takeover and digital fraud while preserving the user experience. Likewise, the Alicante-based firm provides an innovative biometric authentication system for banks and regulated industries to address sophisticated cyber threats and the increase in digital fraud.

An Unstoppable Trend

“Legacy authentication methods cannot keep up with cyber threats and digital fraud,” says Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi.“Being featured in Gartner®'s reports reinforces our commitment to user-centric digital identity, where biometrics, KYC orchestration, and behavioural analysis work together to enhance security without compromising the experience.”

Furthermore, Facephi aligns with these trends by offering passwordless authentication, phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), and continuous verification based on biometrics and behaviour, all orchestrated within a KYC framework that ensures regulatory compliance and a smooth user experience.

This milestone adds to other recent achievements that underline the company's technological strength. In March, Facephi received recognition from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for outstanding results in presentation attack detection, reaching the top of the ranking by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

GARTNER ® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specialising in digital identity protection and verification, recognised for its focus on data security and integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical handling of personal data.

With over a decade of experience developing technologies to protect individuals' digital identities, Facephi, headquartered in Spain with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, serves clients in more than 25 countries worldwide, processing 300 million transactions and providing innovative solutions to address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital environment.

More information and contact

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at