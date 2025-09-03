UK Bedroom Furniture Consumer Trends Report 2025 IKEA Leads Market, Range Is Key Buying Driver
The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Bedroom Furniture 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Bedroom furniture report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK bedroom furniture market. The report focuses on overall bedroom furniture products and its three sub-categories: Beds, Mattresses, and Other bedroom furniture. Consumer data is based on our 2025 UK bedroom furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Key Highlights
- IKEA holds the highest conversion rate in the overall bedroom furniture market followed by Amazon 63.6% of respondents cited range as the driver of choice for their bedroom furniture purchases 86.2% of bedroom furniture consumers undertook some research before buying
Scope
- 37.5% of UK consumers have purchased bedroom furniture products in the last 12 months, with the highest purchasing penetration among 16-24 year-olds. IKEA is the most popular retailer for purchasing bedroom furniture products, followed by Amazon and Argos.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the demographic profile of shoppers within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas
Key Topics Covered:
- Consumer penetration by subcategory Drivers of purchase Replacement cycle Retailer use Retailer profiles Retailer drivers Retailer improvements Channel use Research prior to purchase Category-specific questions Purchasing secondhand Methodology and contacts
Companies Featured
- Amazon Argos B&M Bensons for Beds DFS Dreams Dunelm IKEA John Lewis & Partners Next Oak Furnitureland
