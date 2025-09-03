Water Recycle And Reuse Market Global Forecast Report To 2030: A $17.89 Billion Market In 2025 To $29.61 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Equipment, Capacity, End Use, and Water Sources - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water recycle and reuse market is set to expand from USD 17.89 billion in 2025 to USD 29.61 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the effects of climate change, reduced freshwater availability, and the necessity for sustainable water security are driving this growth. Urbanization and pressure on current infrastructure are also pushing municipalities and industries to prioritize improved water management practices.

Technological advancements are leading to treatment systems that are more compact and cost-effective, aligning with stricter environmental regulations and sustainability commitments. This fosters the adoption of water reuse practices across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. In residences, recycled water is used for landscaping and toilets, whereas commercial entities utilize it for cooling and cleaning. For industries, it becomes integral process water, all contributing to market expansion.

Tertiary equipment is poised for the fastest growth within the water recycle and reuse market

The demand for advanced treatment solutions is surging, particularly for applications requiring ultra-clean water like industrial cooling and boiler feedwater. Tertiary treatment technologies such as membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and activated carbon are gaining traction, especially in regions with severe water scarcity and stringent regulations. The focus on resource conservation and zero-discharge schemes fuels demand for systems that maximize water recovery.

The 50,001 to 100,000 liters capacity segment is expected to experience rapid growth

This capacity range meets the needs of medium to large-scale applications, including industrial, commercial, and municipal uses, offering a balance between scalability and cost-effectiveness. With tightening regulations and looming freshwater shortages, more organizations are shifting to decentralized reuse systems within this capacity. Such systems improve water efficiency and reduce wastewater output, bolstered by government incentives and public-private partnerships.

Industrial wastewater is the fastest-growing segment of the market

Increasing industrial activities amplify water consumption and wastewater generation, prompting industries to see wastewater recycling as a viable, sustainable option. By recycling wastewater, companies reduce procurement costs and adhere to environmental standards, which is facilitated by advances in ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and biological treatment technologies.

The industrial sector is becoming the leading end-user in water recycling and reuse

With rising water demands in sectors like manufacturing and energy, companies are adopting on-site wastewater recycling systems to mitigate municipal water reliance and comply with regulations. This adoption is further driven by cost reductions and sustainability goals amid increasing regulatory scrutiny.

The Middle East & Africa emerges as the fastest-growing region

The region's severe water scarcity, coupled with rapid urbanization and industrial demands, is leading to increased investments in advanced treatment technologies. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are focusing on non-conventional water sources through frameworks like Vision 2030 and the Water Security Strategy 2036, driving the growth of the water recycling market.

Comprehensive interviews with key executives and secondary research have been instrumental in determining the market scope, involving major players like Veolia, Xylem, Ecolab Inc., DuPont, and Siemens. The report includes a competitive analysis of these companies, highlighting their market strategies, innovations, and expansions.

Research Coverage: This report diversifies the market segmentation by equipment, capacity, end-use, water source, and region, providing value estimations across global regions. It thoroughly analyzes key players to deliver insights into strategies and expansions within the market.

Benefits of the Report: Gain comprehensive insights into industry trends, top players' market standings, and detailed profiles, alongside understanding rapidly growing market segments and regions. Evaluate key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market dynamics.

Key Insights Offered:



Identification of market drivers, such as rising pressure on freshwater resources.

Barriers including high installation costs.

Opportunities through corporate water stewardship initiatives.

Challenges like health and safety concerns in water recycle and reuse.

Details on market penetration strategies of top players.

Insights into product development, upcoming technologies, and market expansion efforts.

Comprehensive regional market analysis to discover lucrative growth areas.

Assessment of recycling capacities and future development plans of market leaders. Competitive landscape evaluation, including market share analysis and strategic developments.

Key Attributes:

