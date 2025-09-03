Terance Madden Foundation Strengthens Support For Students In Georgia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) c-lo.png" width="300" height="60" alt="T. Madden & Associates, P.C. Logo" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Terance Madden Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 by Attorney Terance Madden , announced the continuation and expansion of its annual scholarship program supporting college-bound and current college students across Georgia.

Created with the mission of removing financial barriers to higher education, the Foundation has awarded hundreds of scholarships over the past decade to students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership, perseverance, and community involvement.

“From the courtroom to the classroom, our commitment has always been to serve,” said Attorney Terance Madden, founder of both T. Madden & Associates, P.C. and The Terance Madden Foundation.“We want to give every deserving student the chance to succeed without financial stress standing in their way.”

Empowering Students Through Scholarships

The Terance Madden Foundation offers annual scholarships to multiple students each year. Selection is based on GPA, extracurricular activities, volunteer service, personal essays, and demonstrated financial need. Past students have gone on to attend colleges and universities across Georgia and nationwide, many crediting the Foundation's support for helping them focus on academic and career goals.

The Foundation also fosters a lasting support network, encouraging alumni scholarship winners to mentor and inspire future applicants.

A Decade of Community Impact

Since its inception, the Foundation has become a trusted partner in Georgia communities, fueled by donations from individuals, businesses, and signature fundraising events such as the annual Chocolate Gala. The Foundation also participates in youth-focused initiatives, including Photos with Santa, school partnerships, and mentorship programs.

Dual Commitment: Legal Leadership and Community Support

Through T. Madden & Associates, P.C., one of Georgia's leading personal injury law firms, Terance Madden and his team fight tirelessly for justice on behalf of clients. That same dedication carries over into the Foundation's charitable mission, demonstrating the firm's dual role as both a leader in the courtroom and a committed supporter of the community.

Investing in the Next Generation

By combining the legal victories of T. Madden & Associates, P.C. with the charitable mission of the Foundation, Terance Madden has cemented his role as both a community attorney and a community builder. Together with local businesses and supporters, the Foundation continues to make higher education possible for deserving students across Georgia.

About The Terance Madden Foundation

Founded in 2015 by Attorney Terance Madden, The Terance Madden Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting higher education through scholarships for college-bound and current college students. With a focus on academic achievement, leadership, and community service, the Foundation empowers Georgia's next generation of leaders to succeed.

