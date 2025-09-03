Epiphany Wellness Calls Attention To The Link Between Borderline Personality Disorder And Addiction

The connection between the two conditions isn't hard to trace. Intense mood shifts can lead to impulsive drinking or drug use.

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epiphany Wellness New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab , an addiction and mental health treatment center in Blackwood, New Jersey, is highlighting a growing concern: the overlap between Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and substance use disorders. Studies suggest that as many as three out of four people with BPD will also struggle with addiction at some point in their lives-a number that may surprise those unfamiliar with how closely the two conditions are tied together.

BPD is often misunderstood. It's a condition defined by turbulent emotions, unstable relationships, and an ongoing struggle with identity. For many, substances such as alcohol, opioids, or stimulants become a way to take the edge off or quiet racing thoughts. The problem is that this relief doesn't last. In many cases, it ends up making the swings in mood and behavior sharper and harder to control.

The Cycle of BPD and Substance Use

The connection between the two conditions isn't hard to trace. Intense mood shifts can lead to impulsive drinking or drug use. Relationship conflicts-a hallmark struggle for those with BPD-often trigger relapse. And the fear of abandonment, which many people with BPD live with daily, can push someone toward substances in an effort to feel stable, even if just for a moment.

This cycle may not look the same for everyone, but it tends to repeat. Without targeted treatment, people often end up caught between addiction recovery programs that don't address BPD, and mental health programs that don't fully account for the realities of substance use.

How Epiphany Wellness Approaches Treatment

Epiphany Wellness has built its programs around the understanding that recovery isn't a one-size-fits-all process. Treatment typically includes:

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), which teaches skills for managing overwhelming emotions and improving relationships.

Medication support when appropriate, to help with mood stabilization and cravings.

Individual and group therapy focused on relapse prevention and healthier coping strategies.

Family therapy and education, aimed at improving communication and reducing conflict at home.

Step-down levels of care, from detox and Partial Hospitalization (PHP) to Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and aftercare, giving clients support at every stage.

About Epiphany Wellness

Founded in 2021 and based in Blackwood, NJ-just minutes from Cherry Hill-Epiphany Wellness provides evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Programs include Partial Hospitalization, Intensive Outpatient, and Outpatient services, all tailored to the individual's needs. The center's mission is to provide compassionate care that helps clients rebuild balance and work toward lasting recovery.

