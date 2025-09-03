International Conference In Washington To Tackle Authoritarian Economic Influence

CIPE's flagship conference in DC unites global partners, policymakers & business leaders to counter corrosive capital & strengthen open markets.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As authoritarian regimes increasingly deploy opaque investment to undermine democratic institutions and distort global markets, the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is convening a global coalition in Washington to spotlight solutions grounded in transparency, accountability, and democratic values.On September 10, 2025, CIPE will host a flagship international conference that brings together more than 30 of its global partners alongside U.S. policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, and civil society to confront the malign impact of corrosive capital and promote constructive, market-driven investment strategies.Held in downtown Washington D.C. at the National Press Club, the event will offer a rare opportunity for the media to hear directly from front-line reformers and practitioners from Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America, many of whom are confronting economic coercion and authoritarian influence firsthand. Participants will include U.S. officials, leading economists, and local voices driving democratic and market-based reforms in some of the most strategically contested regions in the world.Featured speakers include:.Greg Lebedev, Chairman, Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE).Rick Johnston, Managing Director, Global Government Affairs, Citi Bank.Marta Lucía Ramírez, Former Vice President and Foreign Minister, Colombia.Peter Roskam, Chairman, National Endowment for Democracy.Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.John Dickerman, Vice President of United States Affairs, Business Council of Canada.Teruko Wada, Executive Director, Keidanren USA.Delyan Dobrev, Member of Parliament, Republic of BulgariaThrough keynote addresses and expert-led panels, the conference will explore:.Corrosive Capital vs. Constructive Capital.Embedding democratic values in trade and development.Building trust and transparency in emerging markets.Practical tools to identify and counter opaque financeThe event will also unveil new tools and insights, including the Practitioners' Guide on Corrosive and Constructive Capital and updates from the BRI Monitor, providing data-driven solutions to a challenge of growing concern for policymakers, investors, and civil society.“Authoritarian capital is not just an economic concern, it is a threat to democratic governance and open markets,” said CIPE Executive Director Andrew Wilson.“This conference will galvanize a shared response from business, civil society, and government to protect the integrity of economic systems around the world.”For journalists covering economic security, U.S.-China relations, or democratic governance, the conference offers exclusive stories, global case studies, and access to diverse voices. Photo and interview opportunities will be available throughout the day.In addition to in-person participation, the event will be streamed live on the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) - YouTube channel.About CIPEThe Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) works to strengthen democracy around the globe through private enterprise and market-oriented reform. CIPE is one of the core institutes of the National Endowment for Democracy and an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit cipe, Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

